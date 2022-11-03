ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

WJBF

17-year-old found shot to death in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. On Saturday, November 5 at 9:37 p.m., deputies responded to Number One Mobile Home Park on Deans Bridge Road in reference to a shooting.  Authorities say 17-year-old Ronald Lee Haugabook Jr, was found shot to death. An autopsy has been scheduled. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One dead after shooting incident on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting incident on Saturday, November 5th. Richmond County Deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputies located a male victim that had...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run

GIRARD, Ga. - The pedestrian killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Burke County has been identified as the grandfather of Quinton Simon, a toddler who’s been missing for a month and is presumed dead. It’s another tragic turn and another death in the family. Burke...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

1 injured in overnight shooting at Burke County RV park

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at an RV park on the 4700 block of River Road. Deputies say a female along with two friends returned to her RV shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The victims realized the RV had been broken into and the two suspects were still inside, deputies say.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Driver killed in crash on Hatchaway Bridge Rd. identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in Friday morning's crash in Aiken County as twenty-year-old Haleigh M. Mahon-Smart. The investigation determined that Mahon-Smart's Volkswagon Golf was traveling West on Hatchaway Bridge Rd. at around 10 p.m. Thursday night when it left...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m. It happened on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail about 4 miles east of Aiken, according to...
AIKEN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Quinton Simon’s grandfather struck, killed in Georgia crash

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The grandfather of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was found deceased near the roadway in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road just north of Girard. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One person injured in Burke County shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of River Road at an unknown RV park Wednesday at 10:46 p.m. Around 10 p.m., a female victim and her two male friends arrived at their camper, where they found two people had broken into the camper and were still inside.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta 12-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Deriona Rosena Lett was last seen at her home on Silverdale Rd. at around 1:15 a.m. Nov. 1. The sheriff's office says she left the home on food heading in an unknown direction. She currently has long black braids.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed an innocent driver whose car was struck by a vehicle fleeing deputies Wednesday night – one of three fatal crashes across the CSRA in less than 24 hours. Ashley Irvin, 33, of Ridge Road, was killed...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Bond hearings set for parents in 2nd child’s death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond hearings have been set for two parents arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death. Samson Scott, 6 months old, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 18 at Augusta University Medical Center. Bond hearings have been set next...
AUGUSTA, GA

