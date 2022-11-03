RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in identifying an unresponsive man currently in the hospital. Investigators say the man was located on Tuesday, October 25 just before 1 p.m. on Walton Way near 12th Street. The man was transported to an area hospital but remains in a coma and has not yet been identified.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO