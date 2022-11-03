Read full article on original website
17-year-old found shot to death in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. On Saturday, November 5 at 9:37 p.m., deputies responded to Number One Mobile Home Park on Deans Bridge Road in reference to a shooting. Authorities say 17-year-old Ronald Lee Haugabook Jr, was found shot to death. An autopsy has been scheduled. […]
WRDW-TV
One dead after shooting incident on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting incident on Saturday, November 5th. Richmond County Deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputies located a male victim that had...
WJBF.com
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify a man currently in a coma
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in identifying an unresponsive man currently in the hospital. Investigators say the man was located on Tuesday, October 25 just before 1 p.m. on Walton Way near 12th Street. The man was transported to an area hospital but remains in a coma and has not yet been identified.
wfxg.com
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler killed in Burke County hit-and-run
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Earlier this week, the Burke County Sheriff's Office reported that a man was struck and killed by a car on Hwy. 23. We now know that the victim was the grandfather of a missing toddler from Savannah, whose disappearance has made national headlines. FOX 28...
WRDW-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
WRDW-TV
Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
WRDW-TV
‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed an innocent mother caught in the middle of a high-speed chase. The Georgia State Patrol says 30-year-old Willie Sturdivant was wanted in several states and drove off when deputies tried to stop him for a traffic violation.
Suspects sought after Thomson teen shot twice in less than 2 months
State and local investigators are looking to identify suspects after a 14-year-old was shot not once, but twice in separate incidents less than two months apart.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Charleston Highway in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
WRDW-TV
Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run
GIRARD, Ga. - The pedestrian killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Burke County has been identified as the grandfather of Quinton Simon, a toddler who’s been missing for a month and is presumed dead. It’s another tragic turn and another death in the family. Burke...
wgac.com
Video: Another From Fight At Academy of Richmond County
The second of two videos sent to us by witnesses of the fight this morning at the Academy of Richmond County. The authorities are collecting these images for investigative purposes…
wfxg.com
1 injured in overnight shooting at Burke County RV park
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at an RV park on the 4700 block of River Road. Deputies say a female along with two friends returned to her RV shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The victims realized the RV had been broken into and the two suspects were still inside, deputies say.
wfxg.com
Driver killed in crash on Hatchaway Bridge Rd. identified
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in Friday morning's crash in Aiken County as twenty-year-old Haleigh M. Mahon-Smart. The investigation determined that Mahon-Smart's Volkswagon Golf was traveling West on Hatchaway Bridge Rd. at around 10 p.m. Thursday night when it left...
WRDW-TV
Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m. It happened on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail about 4 miles east of Aiken, according to...
Quinton Simon’s grandfather struck, killed in Georgia crash
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The grandfather of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was found deceased near the roadway in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road just north of Girard. […]
WRDW-TV
One person injured in Burke County shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of River Road at an unknown RV park Wednesday at 10:46 p.m. Around 10 p.m., a female victim and her two male friends arrived at their camper, where they found two people had broken into the camper and were still inside.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta 12-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Deriona Rosena Lett was last seen at her home on Silverdale Rd. at around 1:15 a.m. Nov. 1. The sheriff's office says she left the home on food heading in an unknown direction. She currently has long black braids.
WRDW-TV
Suspect in chase, fatal crash was wanted in several states
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed an innocent driver whose car was struck by a vehicle fleeing deputies Wednesday night – one of three fatal crashes across the CSRA in less than 24 hours. Ashley Irvin, 33, of Ridge Road, was killed...
WRDW-TV
Bond hearings set for parents in 2nd child’s death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond hearings have been set for two parents arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death. Samson Scott, 6 months old, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 18 at Augusta University Medical Center. Bond hearings have been set next...
