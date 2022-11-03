The Houston Astros will be without one of the longtime mainstays of their lineup for the remainder of this year's World Series. Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel—who along with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr., is one of five remaining members from the team's 2017 championship run—will miss the rest of the Fall Classic after suffering an injury during Game 5 on Thursday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO