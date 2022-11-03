Read full article on original website
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
BERLIN (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don’t expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are...
House candidates agree, temporary work visas might be way out of migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Immigration has been a constant theme in the race for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. The district includes more than 800 miles of border with Mexico and has seen its share of immigration crises in the last two years. That included the 2021 standoff between border agents and Haitians in Del Rio and numerous migrant street releases in Eagle Pass.
Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister...
Will Rishi Sunak’s flying visit to Cop27 show us his real stance on climate?
PM has chance to set out exactly where he stands on green issues, but don’t expect him to give too much away
Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion
OAXACA, Mexico (AP) — Differences over abortion have pitted one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing sweeping bans, the other intent on preserving access to abortion. To a remarkable extent, that’s also the case in America’s southern neighbor, Mexico. Ten of...
Kosovo’s ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo on Saturday resigned from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who did not follow the government’s decision on vehicle license plates. Earlier this week Pristina authorities dismissed a senior Serb police...
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to Earth on Friday, but it’s unknown exactly when or where it will come down. According to a report from space.com, the space junk in question comes...
Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life
CAIRO — (AP) — Amnesty International's head on Sunday warned that the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt could be stained by the death of the country's leading rights activist from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days. Secretary General...
Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed...
