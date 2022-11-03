Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Ex-Reclamation commissioner to head Arizona water entity
PHOENIX (AP) — Former U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman will be the next general manager of the Arizona entity that distributes much of the state's water from the Colorado River to major metropolitan areas. Burman will lead the Central Arizona Project at a time when the seven...
Idaho hospitals taking on more babies, toddlers with RSV
It only took a week for Idaho hospital officials to stop wondering when RSV would make its way here. Respiratory syncytial virus is very common, infecting most people by the time they reach kindergarten. For most children and adults, RSV causes mild illness. But it can become severe in babies and toddlers, whose smaller airways are more easily overcome by congestion and inflammation. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, RSV and...
Idaho State Journal
'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
Winter storm to continue hammering East Idaho's highlands today and another storm is expected to arrive Sunday night
A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho's higher elevations through Saturday night and another storm is forecast to hit the region starting on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service East Idaho's highlands are under a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning for the current storm that began bringing rain and snow to the region on Friday and is forecast to continue hammering mountain areas with several inches of snow on Saturday. ...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general’s office following Raúl Labrador’s win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected. ...
Idaho State Journal
Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion.
Idaho State Journal
In support of Tom Arkoosh
I am one of many long-time Republicans that supports Tom Arkoosh to be Idaho’s next Attorney General. For good reasons, more than 50 well-known long time Republics from across the state have gone on record supporting Arkoosh. I know Tom Arkoosh well having practiced law with and against him...
Contested legislative and county races are on Tuesday's ballot
In addition to voting for governor, lieutenant governor and a variety of other statewide offices, local voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for several contested county and legislative seats. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, faces a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, who is also from McCammon. In...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Do your part by voting on Election Day
This column was written by Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Marco Erickson (District 33), Stephanie Mickelsen (District 32), Sen. Mark Harris and Josh Wheeler (District 35), Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Rod Furniss and Jerald Raymond (District 31), Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon Weber and Britt Raybould (District 34) and Julie Van Orden (District 30).
Comments / 0