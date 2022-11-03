HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls will take effect in two months, following the governor's signature. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday approved legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Officials says there are some 25,000 vehicles with overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to start the process, and PennDOT said it will give the owners six weeks’ notice.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO