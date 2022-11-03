Read full article on original website
Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10. Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half. San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead to 14-0 on its first possession of the second half when Mayden hit Mark Redman for a 24-yard score. UNLV (4-5, 2-3) closed to within 14-7 on Doug Brumfield’s 70-yard scoring strike to Nick Williams with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter. Daniel Gutierrez kicked a 29-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a flurry of bills, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles as the two-year legislative session winds down. With his signatures Thursday, he approved 66 bills. Wolf did wield the veto pen once, striking down a bill that would have permitted passenger cars under the definition of farm vehicles, out of what he said were safety concerns.
Wolf signs law to yank toll scofflaws' vehicle registrations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls will take effect in two months, following the governor's signature. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday approved legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Officials says there are some 25,000 vehicles with overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to start the process, and PennDOT said it will give the owners six weeks’ notice.
