Disinflation in Emerging Markets? Buy EM Bond ETFs

The hunt for yields is common in a low-rate environment. This holds good for investors in the U.S. market where yield on the 10-year Treasury note was hovering around 1.15% as of Feb 4, 2021. As a result, investors turned to emerging market bond ETFs in search of higher yields.
Looking for a Growth Stock? Why It is Time to Focus on Fluidigm (FLDM)

Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.
MainStreet Bank (MNSB) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

MNSB - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, MNSB's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a...
Can NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

NEX - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down

MED - Free Report) delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3.
Live Nation (LYV) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

LYV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share compared with 19...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th

ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Mark

JCI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 12.5% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter was 98 cents. Total revenues of $6,725 million missed the Zacks...
Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat

MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, EPS View Cut

LHX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 5.2%. The bottom line however improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and fewer average diluted shares outstanding.
FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

FMC Corporation (. FMC - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of 95 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $1.24 reported in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Revenues were $1,377.2 million in the...
Iron Mountain (IRM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IRM - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a...
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PXS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
MDU Resources (MDU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Rises

MDU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago earnings of 68 cents per share. GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 73 cents compared...
Company News for Oct 20, 2022

TRV - Free Report) jumped 4.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share. ALLY - Free Report) shares plummeted 7.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share.

