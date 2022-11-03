ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Chronicle

Austim Film Festival Review: The 'Vous

Good barbecue is all about time. Legacy spots with decades spent perfecting their craft. Oftentimes long lines just to procure the goods. Certainly no meal filled with smoked meats was ever consumed in a hurry. Even the cooking method has a time-based mantra: “low and slow.”. In their documentary...
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurants Celebrate World Vegan Month With Plant-Based Options

Austin is already pretty vegan-friendly, but for the month of November, it’ll be even easier to find plant-based meals around town. Nonprofit Planted Society, in partnership with the city’s Office of Sustainability, is holding a month-long Plant-Based for the Planet challenge to encourage Austinites to reduce their carbon footprint by eating more plants. Twenty-eight local restaurants have signed on and are offering a variety of discounts, specials, and featured menu items throughout the month.
Austin Chronicle

Five Celebrations of the Cinematic Diaspora at the Austin Jewish Film Festival

From dissections of comedy to the complexities of history. L'chaim! It's time to celebrate the return of the Austin Jewish Film Festival, and what more suitable way than with the huzzah that Tevye gave in Fiddler on the Roof - the groundbreaking movie musical that is subject of one of this year's selections.
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Review: What Remains

Anne Heche's final film shows the complexity of forgiveness. Faith-based films are a fraught genre. Usually concerned with proselytizing over plot and production value, the type of movies that end up on Pure Flix are often drivel. But it doesn’t have to be this way. What Remains is an example of what can happen when filmmakers tackle tough issues head on.
