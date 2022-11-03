ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Crosstalk: Plains Brings Out Hoyt Van Tanner, DIA on Día Centers Live Music Funds, and Black Pumas' Eric Burton Teases His "Own Work"

By Rachel Rascoe
Austin Chronicle
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Austin Chronicle

Thanksgiving Is Coming, Gourdough’s Is Closed, Gourmand’s Is CTD, We’re Forking Cancer, Another Uchiba Is On Its Way, and More

Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your "Food News Buffet” for the second week of November in the madding metropolis that liked Twitter better last year...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Round Rock (ISD) Just Don't Stop: The Affair of the Forged Letter

Facebook posts from major players in the boiling-hot Round Rock ISD races show that the shenanigans are continuing right up to the cusp of Tuesday’s election. On Friday night, the Round Rock One Family PAC, which is attempting to install a far-right majority on the RRISD Board of Trustees, blasted an all-caps accusation on Facebook against board President Amber Feller, who’s being challenged by One Family’s Orlando Salinas.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Chronicle

COP27: How Climate Change Impacts Island Communities

VIDEO: Kelly Takaya King talks about her work in Hawaii. As the world’s eyes turn to Egypt for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Austin-based Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith Power & Light is sending to the Chronicle daily dispatches from the conference. While national officials tussle over global climate...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Travis County Midterm Elections Live Blog

We're shutting down the live blog for the evening. Thanks for sticking with us, folks. For more in-depth election analysis, be sure to pick up this week's issue, on news stands and online on Thursday. 10:33pm:. Maggie Q. Thompson is at Kathryn Whitley Chu’s victory party. The AISD Trustee, District...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

COP27: The Beloved Community Considers the Climate Crisis

VIDEO: Bishop Marc Andrus on the interfaith climate community. As the world’s eyes turn to Egypt for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Austin-based Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith Power & Light is sending to the Chronicle daily dispatches from the conference. In this first video, we see an interview...
AUSTIN, TX

