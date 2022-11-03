Read full article on original website
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int’l naval review
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships from...
Will Rishi Sunak’s flying visit to Cop27 show us his real stance on climate?
PM has chance to set out exactly where he stands on green issues, but don’t expect him to give too much away
Kosovo’s ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo on Saturday resigned from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who did not follow the government’s decision on vehicle license plates. Earlier this week Pristina authorities dismissed a senior Serb police...
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life
The head of Amnesty International says that the proceedings of COP27 will be stained by the death of Egypt's leading rights activist on a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group known as...
Jailed Egypt dissident on 'water strike' as UK vows support
Jailed Egyptian dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah has stopped drinking water, his family said Sunday, escalating his hunger strike as world leaders arrive in the country for the COP27 climate summit. After a seven-month hunger strike during which he consumed only "100 calories a day", he has refused food altogether since Tuesday, and on Sunday launched a "water strike", his sister Sanaa Seif said in a statement.
Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city...
U.S. responds following N. Korean missile launch
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (Associated Press) — North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff...
