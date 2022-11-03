Read full article on original website
Ethereum Price Just Reversed and $1,700 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,500 level against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might soon clear the $1,600 resistance zone. Ethereum tested the $1,500 support zone and started a steady increase. The price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Ethereum Price Holds at $1,500, Why There’s Hope For The Bulls
After yesterday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Ethereum price and the crypto market have held their ground. Those market participants expecting a return to the previous range might be disappointed as macro-economic forces. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,540 with a 2% profit...
Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500, After ETH Gained 30% In Last 2 Weeks
Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower. The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Struggles At $1,540; Is $1,700 Still Realistic For Bulls?
ETH’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $1,600 but got rejected as the price maintained downward. ETH could suffer retracement as the price holds above the key support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
Bitcoin Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But 100 SMA is the Key
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $20,000 support zone. BTC is consolidating and might start a fresh rally if it clears the $20,500 resistance zone. Bitcoin traded in a range above the key $20,000 support zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
XRP Price Spikes 10% and Could Extend Rally To $0.55 or Higher
Ripple started a strong increase above the $0.460 resistance against the US Dollar. XRP price broke many hurdles near $0.478 and might rise further towards $0.55. Ripple started a fresh increase from the key $0.442 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading nicely above $0.480 and...
Ethereum Must Hold $1,500 Or Risk A Decline To $1,300
Ethereum is on an obvious bull path given its performance in the last couple of weeks. The digital asset took a turn for the better more than a month after the Merge was completed and accumulation among investors was already in full swing. ETH’s price eventually surpassed $1,600 before encountering rejection and dropping down below.
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12. LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins. LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Retests Downtrend Line, Will It Break Above This Time?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Puell Multiple is currently retesting the downtrend line, will the metric be able to break above it this time?. Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Gone Up A Bit During Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a trend reversal could be...
Shiba Inu Struggle Continues As Altcoins Rally With Over 70% Gain; Here Is Why
SHIB’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long-range channel movement. SHIB trade with good volume, breaking out from a range channel as the price eyes a rally past to a region of $0.0000135. SHIB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
Cardano Seen Hitting Over $0.50 By End Of November, This Algorithmic ‘Prophet’ Predicts
Cardano (ADA), as it appears, is one of the altcoins which have failed to capitalize on the short-lived rally of the crypto market to once again push its overall valuation to above $1 trillion. In fact, the cryptocurrency was surpassed by Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization as ADA now...
Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Strength As Price Breaks $21,300; Here Are Levels To Watch
BTC’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance. BTC’s price remains...
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness
After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently. DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
Coinbase Revenue Dips By Nearly 50% Amid Crypto Winter
The crypto market continues to express more decline in the value of most assets, especially Coinbase. Also, the intense bearish trend is creating tighter conditions for almost all firms. The overall effect results in adverse reports on the performance of the companies. Recently, Coinbase, the most prominent American crypto exchange,...
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
Arweave (AR) Rallies By Over 60%; Levels To Watch For Price Continuation
AR’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long downtrend movement. AR trade with good volume, breaking out from a downtrend as price eyes a rally to a region of $27. AR’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential...
Litecoin Price Soars After DOGE Marks Historic Growth
Santiment reported that Litecoin is temporarily decoupled from the crypto pack. Furthermore, whale addresses with over 1,000 LTC increased rapidly from the middle of June. The LTC/BTC pair gained over 51% since June 12. Memecoins have been in the limelight since last week after Musk Completed the Twitter acquisition. Among...
Axie Infinity (AXS) Rallies By 23%; Are The Bulls Taking Over From Here?
AXS’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. AXS’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
