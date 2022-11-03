Read full article on original website
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down
MED - Free Report) delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3.
L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, EPS View Cut
LHX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 5.2%. The bottom line however improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and fewer average diluted shares outstanding.
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Mark
JCI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 12.5% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter was 98 cents. Total revenues of $6,725 million missed the Zacks...
Can NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
NEX - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
MDU Resources (MDU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Rises
MDU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago earnings of 68 cents per share. GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 73 cents compared...
Radian Group (RDN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
RDN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.1%. The bottom line increased 95.5% year over year. The results reflected higher monthly premium policy insurance in force, higher investment income and lower expenses, offset by lower premiums...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALRN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EBMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -19.61%. A...
Latham Group (SWIM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
SWIM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Iron Mountain (IRM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IRM - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a...
Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
ESSA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
DraftKings (DKNG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
DKNG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07. This compares to loss of $1.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
