Gary Palmer, U.S. House of Representatives, District 6
Political experience: Member, U.S. House of Representatives, Alabama District 6, 2015-present. Former member, Gov. Bob Riley’s Task Force to Strengthen Alabama Families; Gov. Fob James’ Aerospace, Science and Technology Task Force and his Welfare Reform Commission; and Gov. Robert Bentley’s Alabama Commission on Improving State Government. Professional...
Steve Ammons, Jefferson County Commission, District 5
Political experience: Jefferson County commissioner since 2018; Vestavia Hills City Council, mayor pro tem, 2008-2016; vice president of the Mid-Alabama Republican Club. Professional experience: President, Background IQ, 2018-present; CEO, Bullet Screening Services, 2002-2017; U.S. Navy veteran. Civic experience: Member, Jefferson County Economic and Industrial Development Authority, 2017-present; Vestavia Hills Police...
Terrycina Sewell, U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
Political experience: Serving her sixth term representing Alabama’s 7th Congressional District; is the first black woman to serve in the state’s congressional delegation. Currently the chief deputy whip, and she sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and its subcommittees on health, select revenue measures and Social Security. Member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition; co-chair of the Congressional Voting Rights Caucus; vice chair of the Congressional HBCU Caucus.
J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner, Senate District 16
Political experience: Elected to Alabama House of Representatives seat, 1966, 1974, 1978 and 1982; unsuccessful run for U.S. House District 6, 1984; elected to Alabama Senate District 16, 1990-present. Senate minority leader, 2002-2010; Senate majority leader, Dec. 8, 2010–2014. Civic experience: Member of Homewood Church of Christ; serves on...
Will Ainsworth, Lieutenant Governor
Political experience: Won lieutenant governor’s office in 2018; member, Alabama House of Representatives, District 27, 2014-2018. Professional experience: Co-founder of Dream Ranch and Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo; owns Ainsworth Real Estate and Ainsworth Homes, which specialize in residential real estate construction and development; owns a commercial Hereford and purebred Brahman cattle operation in Guntersville.
James “Jimmy” Blake, Governor
Political experience: Served for eight years on the Birmingham City Council, where he worked to abolish the city occupational tax; served on the Jefferson County Republican Steering Committee for several years and is a former state chairman for the Libertarian Party of Alabama. Professional experience: Retired. Former medical director of...
David Faulkner, Alabama House of Representatives, District 46
Political experience: Member, Alabama House of Representatives, District 46, 2014-present. Professional experience: Partner, Christian & Small LLP, 1999-present; general counsel, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 2004-2014; associate attorney, Spain & Gillon, LLC, 1994-1998. Civic experience: Former president, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Education: J.D., the University of Alabama School of...
Ron Bishop, Public Service Commission, Place 1
Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Irondale City Council, 2020. Professional experience: I.T. professional. Education: Studied nursing and radiography at Jefferson State Community College and the University of Alabama at Birmingham; graduated from Huffman High School.
Mike Shaw, State House of Representatives, District No. 47
Political experience: Elected to the Hoover City Council in 2016 and reelected in 2020. Professional experience: Chief technology officer of Mutual Savings Credit Union for the past 17 years; certified information systems security professional; started the Hoover Technology Round Table, a community of technology companies and professionals in the city; member of the Tech Birmingham board of directors; former longtime member of the Birmingham Infragard board of directors. He has released four albums of original songs and won awards such as the Billboard Songwriting Contest, International Songwriting Competition and KCCM song of the year.
Lashunda Scales, Jefferson County Commission, District No. 1
Political experience: Elected to Jefferson County Commission in 2018. Ran for the Birmingham City Council in 2005, losing to Joel Montgomery in a runoff. Finished second in the primary to incumbent Oliver Robinson in a bid for Alabama House District 58 in 2006. Was elected District 1 representative to the City Council in November 2009 and served nearly 3 terms.
John Wiley Boone, State House of Representatives, District No. 44
Professional experience: Principal with Orchestra Partners, a planning and redevelopment advisory firm; he specializes in thought leadership, strategic research and business development. Civic experience: Member of the Five Points Alliance, the economic development council for Five Points South; volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham; is actively engaged...
Richard P. Rouco, State House of Representatives, District No. 15
Professional experience: Lawyer with Quinn, Connor, Weaver, Davies & Rouco LLP. Civic experience: Former board member of Greater Birmingham Ministries;. Education: Earned juris doctorate from the University of Alabama. Main issues: change Alabama’s current reactionary politics; elect politicians who will not fill the airwaves with hate and division; strengthen schools...
Anne L. Durward, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 1
Political experience: Elected to circuit court judgeship in the Domestic Relations Division. Professional experience: In private practice for 25 years focusing on family and domestic matters; two-time past president of the Legal Aid Society of Birmingham; has been listed for multiple years in the Best Lawyers in America, the Top Attorneys in Birmingham, and in SuperLawyers.
Brendette Brown Green, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 11
Political experience: Before winning election to the circuit court judgeship, she ran for House District 58 in 2006. Professional experience: Previously in general practice with the law firm of May and Green; served as a senior trial referee and special circuit court judge with Jefferson County Family Court, 2003-2006; serves as a Birmingham Municipal Court judge for almost nine years, until taking the circuit court bench.
Tamara Harris Johnson, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge, Place 22
Political experience: Elected Jefferson County circuit judge, 2016; ran for Jefferson County Circuit Civil Court, 2012; ran for U.S. Congress, 7th Congressional District, 2014. Professional experience: Previously in private practice; executive counsel, Fulton County (Georgia) District Attorney, 2011-2012; private practice, 2008-2011; adjunct professor, Cumberland Law School, 2005-2008; national legal adviser,...
Yvette M. Richardson, Alabama Board of Education, District 4
Political experience: First elected to Alabama State Board of Education in 2019 and reelected since then. Served as 2015 state Board of Education president pro-tem and 2016 vice president of the board. Professional experience: Dean of general education/associate professor at Miles College, member of the Alabama Two Year College Board...
William A. Bell Jr., District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 4
Political experience: Elected to district court, 2016; former municipal judge for Lipscomb and for Irondale. Professional experience: Previously a private practice attorney focusing on criminal law; former municipal prosecutor in Brighton; former public defender for Homewood; for public defender for Fultondale; former professor, Miles College School of Law; former assistant district attorney, Milwaukee County Wisconsin Domestic Violence Unit; former investment representative for SouthTrust Securities Inc.
Leigh LaChine, State Auditor
Political experience: Elected vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Alabama in 2012, and a year later became chair of the organization. Professional experience: Started working in 1991 with an environmental consulting firm in Toledo, then transferred to Durham, North Carolina, and helped develop a branch office in Richmond, Virginia. Moved to Birmingham in 1997 to start and manage the southeastern location of a national, environmental due diligence firm. In 2005, launched and became majority owner of the environmental consulting, training and testing firm Accelerated Risk Management LLC, which specializes in the placement and renovation of multi-family housing projects.
Neil Rafferty, Alabama House of Representatives, District 54
Professional experience: Has worked with Birmingham AIDS Outreach; membership services representative, MedjetAssist, 2011-2013; English and composition teacher, self-employed, 2011; corporal, U.S. Marine Corps, 2005-2009. Education: Bachelor’s in political science, University of Alabama at Birmingham. Main issues: Expand Medicaid and increase postpartum coverage for new mothers to one year. Beef...
Jefferson County Sheriff Faces Republican Challenger on Tuesday’s Ballot
Mark Pettway said he is the best candidate for Jefferson County sheriff because he’s already doing the job. “I am the sheriff,” the incumbent said. “I have the experience. I am in office now. I have the vision to make this office operate.”. Jared Hudson, who is...
