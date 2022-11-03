Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fostering Hope looking for volunteers, donations in Berks
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers and donations to help get set up. Fostering Hope originally started in Montgomery County when foster moms there saw the need for additional items when placing foster kids. "They wanted to fill in the gap and also make...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shankweiler's Drive-In sold to new owners
OREFIELD, Pa. -- America's Oldest Drive-In is located right in Lehigh County, and now it's been sold to new owners. Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney have purchased Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield. And, they're no strangers to show biz. They also own The Moving Picture Cinema in Allentown, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Service for Pottstown house explosion victims
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says
EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
WGAL
Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning atStrasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bacon Fest is back in Easton with a few changes
EASTON, Pa. – As many people know, Easton's Centre Square gets completely transformed for Bacon Fest year after year. Looking in the distance this year, though, there's some remaining construction around Easton's Circle. Event organizers shared how things will come together for the weekend as Bacon Fest kicks off...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
Missing 16-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Dauphin County. Giovanni Reyes-Colon was last seen at Lower Paxton Township home on Oct. 31, 2022. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and 255 pounds. Police say Reyes-Colon was last seen entering an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Drive-thru event featuring animatronic dinosaurs at Jim Dietrich Park
READING, Pa. -- Reading is taking a step back in time this weekend. Jim Dietrich Park is hosting "Jurrassic Wonder." It's a drive-thru event featuring an animatronic dinosaur show where dinosaurs come alive right before your eyes. You can learn about each dinosaur while driving through by downloading a free...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks land sold at discount for Habitat for Humanity townhome development
EASTON, Pa. – During its Thursday night meeting, Northampton County Council approved the purchase, with Habitat for Humanity, of 11.5 acres in Forks Township for a third of the appraised value. The county will put up $1 million while Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley will contribute $300,000,...
WFMZ-TV Online
No more round-the-clock lane closures on Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Traffic between Phillipsburg and Easton should start improving soon. The Northampton Street Bridge, known as the free bridge, will be fully open to traffic later Thursday, said the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Construction crews will still need lane closures at times to finish the...
Discount retailer to open in part of former Kmart space
The former Kmart store at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township closed more than four years ago. Last year, a Tractor Supply store and an AutoZone opened in the former Kmart space. And this week, Dauphin County-based discount retailer, Flea Flickers, announced it will open in Summerdale Plaza. “We are...
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners support closing Wernersville center
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township. Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make...
Elderly Bucks Man Takes Terrifying Tumble Off Beltzville State Park Embankment: Report
A 75-year-old Bucks County man was rescued by emergency crews after he fell from an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to a report from WFMZ. The man was walking toward a river's edge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 when his leg "gave out" and he lost his balance, the outlet reported.
Comments / 0