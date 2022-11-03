ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phoenix 102, Portland 82

PORTLAND (82) Grant 4-10 5-6 14, Hart 1-6 1-2 4, Nurkic 4-8 0-0 8, Sharpe 6-12 0-0 13, Winslow 2-9 0-0 5, Brown III 1-2 0-2 2, Walker 1-2 1-2 3, Watford 2-7 5-6 9, Butler Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Eubanks 2-4 1-2 5, Little 3-5 2-2 9, K.Johnson 3-12 0-2 8. Totals 30-79 15-24 82.
PORTLAND, OR
Sacramento 126, Orlando 123

SACRAMENTO (126) Barnes 4-10 0-0 9, Murray 1-6 0-0 3, Sabonis 10-14 5-12 25, Fox 14-24 7-7 37, Huerter 3-7 0-2 9, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 5-10 1-1 15, Metu 2-3 2-2 6, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 5-10 2-2 15. Totals 47-93 17-26 126.
Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (94) Dort 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson-Earl 5-7 0-0 12, Muscala 3-8 2-4 9, Giddey 6-14 1-1 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 4-5 18, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Dieng 3-4 0-0 8, Jay.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Omoruyi 0-2 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 1-2 3, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 10-16 94.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Minnesota 129, Houston 117

HOUSTON (117) Gordon 4-9 1-2 11, Martin Jr. 6-8 2-3 17, Sengun 8-9 1-3 17, Green 6-16 5-7 21, Porter Jr. 3-12 5-5 13, Eason 6-8 3-5 17, Garuba 2-4 3-4 7, Marjanovic 0-1 1-2 1, Christopher 2-6 0-0 4, Mathews 3-7 0-0 9, Nix 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 21-31 117.
HOUSTON, TX
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94

BROOKLYN (98) Durant 10-20 6-6 27, O'Neale 1-9 3-4 6, Claxton 5-7 1-1 11, Harris 2-10 0-0 5, Sumner 2-6 0-0 6, Morris 0-3 0-0 0, Watanabe 3-6 0-0 8, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 4-6 0-0 11, Thomas 5-11 10-11 21. Totals 33-84 20-22 98.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hyland scores 24 points, Nuggets beat the Spurs 126-101

DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 21 and the Denver Nuggets shot over 60% from the field in a 126-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and Jamal Murray chipped in 13 for the Nuggets,...
DENVER, CO

