Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Daimion Collins looks to take sophomore leap
When Daimion Collins joined the Kentucky Wildcats, he was filled with potential, but needed time to work on his body and adjust to the college game. After a freshman season where he had some big moments but his share of struggles, it looks like Collins is set to take a big leap going into his sophomore season.
aseaofblue.com
Thank you, Colin Goodfellow; plus highlights and box score from win vs. Mizzou
Saturday wasn’t pretty, but the Kentucky Wildcats are officially back on track following a 21-17 win over the Missouri Tigers. Kentucky had sloppy penalties, continued struggles with their field goal unit and gave up six sacks of quarterback Will Levis. However, thanks to a sound performance by Kentucky defense and three touchdown passes by Levis, the Wildcats managed to put together a winning effort on Saturday.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Antonio Reeves
Since 2018, John Calipari and Co. have welcomed several transfers to the roster, starting with Reid Travis and most notably Oscar Tshiebwe. The transfers have always provided a much-needed veteran presence and value to the roster. This season, Kentucky added one of the most talented offensive transfers in the country,...
aseaofblue.com
Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ offensive explosion vs. Kentucky State Thorobreds
Kentucky basketball’s second and final exhibition game of the preseason was an offensive showcase as the Wildcats defeated the Kentucky State Thorobreds 111-53. Head coach John Calipari’s team led 61-25 at the half with three players quickly reaching double figure scoring. The second-half offense for Kentucky wasn’t as...
Watch: John Calipari Talks Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 111-53 win over Kentucky State on Thursday night. Calipari spoke on the unfortunate situation surrounding the passing of sophomore Daimion Collins' father, Ben. He also talked what he saw on the court from the ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky throttles Kentucky State: 5 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats ran right past the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Thursday night in their second and final exhibition game by a score of 111-53. Kentucky held nothing back as they dominated from start to finish. Even without multiple starters, this game looked much different than the 56-38 win over Missouri Western State on Sunday.
No. 4 Kentucky faces Howard as John Calipari tempers expectations
Kentucky coach John Calipari is trying to hold down early-season expectations for his No. 4 Wildcats. They will open the
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football: Season on the Brink and more Headlines
Happy Saturday, Big Blue Nation. The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of a humbling loss at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. They looked completely outmatched against their long time rivals. The game ended with a beat up and broken Kentucky football team headed back to Lexington with few answers but plenty of questions.
Strange roughing the punter penalty after an errant snap helps Kentucky hang on to beat Missouri
Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s quick thinking helped the Wildcats hold on to beat Missouri 21-17 on Saturday. As Goodfellow lined up to punt the ball back to the Tigers with 2:25 to go and Kentucky clinging to a four-point lead, the snap sailed way over his head. Way, way over his head. But Goodfellow didn’t give up on the play and picked the ball up five yards from the goal line. As soon as he grabbed the ball, he kicked it away just before as Missouri’s Will Norris dove in for a crushing tackle.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball preview: 10 things to know (including a prediction) about the 2022-23 season
It has been a humbling couple of seasons for Kentucky basketball. A 9-16 mark 2 years ago was a bizarre dark specter for the Wildcats program. A season ago, Kentucky was almost its normal self. There were 26 wins. An 18-point victory at Kansas, a 29-point win over North Carolina and a 28-point win over Tennessee were signs of a return to Wildcat normalcy. But all of that went out the window on March 17, 2022. Kentucky lost to 15th-seeded St. Peters, in the Wildcats’ biggest upset loss in March Madness history.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Missouri preview, viewing info and score projection
If we learned anything at all from the Kentucky Wildcats’ trip to Knoxville it’s that a week can change everything. The wheels came off in the midst of what had already been a roller coaster season for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats. There’s no getting around the idea...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky-Missouri get into scuffle at end of the first quarter
The Kentucky and Missouri game saw fireworks to end the first quarter Saturday. With Kentucky leading 7-3 and just seconds remaining in the first quarter, Will Levis took off on a quarterback run. Levis was pushed out of bounds by Mizzou defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat. Kentucky players then took exception...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou fans call out SEC officials after Tigers flagged in Kentucky scuffle
Mizzou and Kentucky got chippy early in Columbia. At the end of the 1st quarter, Kentucky QB Will Levis was pushed out of bounds. On the Kentucky sideline, Tigers and Wildcats players got into it a bit. To the surprise of many fans, the referees only flagged MU’s Josh Landry...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at area Class 4A post-season playoff matchups
Johnson Central (8-2) vs. Lincoln County (2-8) Coaches: Jesse Peck (Johnson Central); Joshua Jaggers (Lincoln County) Players to watch: RB Zack McCoart, RB Chase Price (Johnson Central); QB Sawyer Horton, RB Micah Phillips (Lincoln County) Last week’s results: Johnson Central 35, Belfry 0; Lincoln County 28, Rockcastle County 7.
Ashland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Anderson County High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Frankfort, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Frankfort. The Ludlow High School football team will have a game with Frankfort High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. The John Hardin High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
Comments / 0