Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Thank you, Colin Goodfellow; plus highlights and box score from win vs. Mizzou

Saturday wasn’t pretty, but the Kentucky Wildcats are officially back on track following a 21-17 win over the Missouri Tigers. Kentucky had sloppy penalties, continued struggles with their field goal unit and gave up six sacks of quarterback Will Levis. However, thanks to a sound performance by Kentucky defense and three touchdown passes by Levis, the Wildcats managed to put together a winning effort on Saturday.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Antonio Reeves

Since 2018, John Calipari and Co. have welcomed several transfers to the roster, starting with Reid Travis and most notably Oscar Tshiebwe. The transfers have always provided a much-needed veteran presence and value to the roster. This season, Kentucky added one of the most talented offensive transfers in the country,...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky throttles Kentucky State: 5 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats ran right past the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Thursday night in their second and final exhibition game by a score of 111-53. Kentucky held nothing back as they dominated from start to finish. Even without multiple starters, this game looked much different than the 56-38 win over Missouri Western State on Sunday.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football: Season on the Brink and more Headlines

Happy Saturday, Big Blue Nation. The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of a humbling loss at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. They looked completely outmatched against their long time rivals. The game ended with a beat up and broken Kentucky football team headed back to Lexington with few answers but plenty of questions.
LEXINGTON, KY
102.5 The Bone

Strange roughing the punter penalty after an errant snap helps Kentucky hang on to beat Missouri

Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s quick thinking helped the Wildcats hold on to beat Missouri 21-17 on Saturday. As Goodfellow lined up to punt the ball back to the Tigers with 2:25 to go and Kentucky clinging to a four-point lead, the snap sailed way over his head. Way, way over his head. But Goodfellow didn’t give up on the play and picked the ball up five yards from the goal line. As soon as he grabbed the ball, he kicked it away just before as Missouri’s Will Norris dove in for a crushing tackle.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball preview: 10 things to know (including a prediction) about the 2022-23 season

It has been a humbling couple of seasons for Kentucky basketball. A 9-16 mark 2 years ago was a bizarre dark specter for the Wildcats program. A season ago, Kentucky was almost its normal self. There were 26 wins. An 18-point victory at Kansas, a 29-point win over North Carolina and a 28-point win over Tennessee were signs of a return to Wildcat normalcy. But all of that went out the window on March 17, 2022. Kentucky lost to 15th-seeded St. Peters, in the Wildcats’ biggest upset loss in March Madness history.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri preview, viewing info and score projection

If we learned anything at all from the Kentucky Wildcats’ trip to Knoxville it’s that a week can change everything. The wheels came off in the midst of what had already been a roller coaster season for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats. There’s no getting around the idea...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky-Missouri get into scuffle at end of the first quarter

The Kentucky and Missouri game saw fireworks to end the first quarter Saturday. With Kentucky leading 7-3 and just seconds remaining in the first quarter, Will Levis took off on a quarterback run. Levis was pushed out of bounds by Mizzou defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat. Kentucky players then took exception...
LEXINGTON, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at area Class 4A post-season playoff matchups

Johnson Central (8-2) vs. Lincoln County (2-8) Coaches: Jesse Peck (Johnson Central); Joshua Jaggers (Lincoln County) Players to watch: RB Zack McCoart, RB Chase Price (Johnson Central); QB Sawyer Horton, RB Micah Phillips (Lincoln County) Last week’s results: Johnson Central 35, Belfry 0; Lincoln County 28, Rockcastle County 7.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
High School Football PRO

Ashland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Anderson County High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
ASHLAND, KY
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky

In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
KENTUCKY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY

