Next Week, The Creators Of Escape The Dark Will Launch A Kickstarter Campaign For Their Official The Last Of Us Board Game

Read full article on original website
Related
Dreadful Meadows Begins Its Effort On Kickstarter
Arkus Games’ newest board game, Dreadful Meadows, is now funded through Kickstarter. So if you’re searching for a fun game to play around the Halloween holiday, this might be the one for you. In Dreadful Meadows, players assume the roles of confectioners who, via the careful management and improvement of candy patches, attempt to amass a formidable candy collection while the characters themselves revel in the spooktacular spirit of the season.
A Board Game Based On The Last Of Us Is In The Works
Fans of “The Last of Us” are probably feeling a lot of excitement today, as HBO has accidentally disclosed the premiere date for the television adaptation of the game, which is January 15, 2023. In addition, an announcement has been made regarding a tabletop game based on The Last of Us, another reason to celebrate and revel in this news.
After The Initial Release, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Will Receive A Large Batch Of Downloadable Content Featuring Playable Heroes Like Storm And Venom
Several rumored downloadable characters, including Storm and Venom, have been allegedly confirmed through a peculiar marketing push for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For the upcoming tactical role-playing game, players can enlist the aid of the Mightiest Heroes of Earth in their battle against Hydra and Lilith’s demonic offspring. Recently,...
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Destiny 2 dev asks PS5 owners to please remember to upgrade to the new-gen version
A "notable" number of PS5 users aren't taking advantage of the free new-gen upgrade, according to Bungie
NME
‘Dune: Spice Wars’ is coming to PC Game Pass “soon”
Dune: Spice Wars, from developer Shiro Games, is set to come to PC Game Pass “soon,” according to Xbox. Dune’s Game Pass debut was announced on the show floor at Paris Games Week 2022, and comes just days after Microsoft revealed the games coming to their subscription service in November.
CD Projekt Red Made The Announcement Regarding The Witcher Remake
CD Projekt Red has announced that the game that began it all will be remade. Fool’s Theory, a Polish firm, is remaking The Witcher entirely using Unreal Engine 5 from the ground up. CD Projekt veterans who have worked on The Witcher series are assisting in this endeavor. The...
A New Version Of The Myst Sequel Riven Is Now In The Works
Cyan is in the process of remaking Riven. The announcement was made today, exactly 25 years after the best-selling point-and-click puzzle game first garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success and precisely two years after Cyan had rebuilt its precursor, Myst, for virtual reality devices. Today’s announcement is in the...
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Trailer Debuts Stunning Underwater Footage, Introduces New Creatures Of Pandora
As we get closer to closing out 2022’s box office year, there’s still a handful of hotly anticipated blockbusters on the way to the movies. Perhaps the next candidate for such an honor is Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will undoubtedly help Disney set up another upcoming movie looking to strike it big: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. A new trailer has arrived to do just that, and debuted stunning underwater footage while introducing new creatures of Pandora.
THQ Nordic Released This Eerie Preview Teaser For The Forthcoming Alone In The Dark Game In Celebration Of Halloween
In honor of Halloween, Alone in the Dark reboot publisher THQ Nordic published a tiny teaser trailer that, although being little over twenty seconds long, is just as eerie as diehard fans of the series would wish. Unfortunately, there are no concrete indicators about the potential quality of the finished product in the new Alone in the Dark teaser, but that may just add to the title’s allure.
The Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Alpha Test Has Been Finally Finished
In June, BioWare revealed that they would be developing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the next flagship installment in the Dragon Age series. Since then, work has proceeded on the title, but today BioWare has announced that the game has reached a significant achievement, as the alpha milestone for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been finished.
Ryan Karazija, The Frontman Of Low Roar And A Contributor To Death Stranding, Has Recently Passed Away
Ryan Karazija, the band leader responsible for a significant amount of the music in Death Stranding, died recently at the age of 40 +for reasons that are unclear. In 2011, Karazija established the electronica project known as Low Roar, and since then, he has released a total of five albums under the moniker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s breathtaking new war epic torpedoes the Top 10 in 89 countries
The spookiest day on the calendar may be right around the corner, but Netflix subscribers have been checking out an original movie that’s haunting for an entirely different set of reasons, with the latest version of All Quiet on the Western Front bombarding the platform’s most-watched rankings. Per...
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
According To Diablo 3’s Lead Designer, Activision’s Influence On Blizzard Was Like That Of A Frog Dropped Into A Pot Of Rapidly Boiling Water
Jay Wilson, the lead creator of the role-playing video game Diablo 3, reported the merging between Activision and Blizzard, which occurred in 2008, saying that Activision’s impact on Blizzard was comparable to a frog in a boiling water pot. This alludes to the rising stress put on personnel at the newly combined firm to deliver a hit edition.
notebookcheck.net
Tentative Diablo 4 pre-order and release dates confirmed by new leak
It has been four years since Blizzard showed off Diablo 4 at BlizzCon. Although there have been multiple teasers, trailers and developer commentaries, the game still does not have a fixed release date. A report from earlier estimated that it would be launched sometime in 2023. Now, Windows Central has narrowed it down to April 2023.
HappyGamer
758
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 0