East Sacramento residents consider neighborhood watch patrol to deter rising crime

By Ashley Sharp
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

EAST SACRAMENTO -- Do East Sacramento communities need to establish neighborhood watch patrols?

A recent spike in crime in one of the most affluent parts of Sacramento has neighbors ready to hit the streets on foot, bike or car to help keep a close eye on crime. It is something they believe is needed now more than ever.

The shocking murder of one of their own, 70-year-old Charles Starzynski, happened two weeks ago on Oct. 20 outside of the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in broad daylight in East Sacramento. It is fresh on the minds of neighbors who met Wednesday night with police to talk about how they can help crack down on crime in their own neighborhoods.

Historically quiet, safe communities in East Sacramento are now being described by neighbors as quite the opposite.

"I have had my car broken into three times in the last month. I've had so much stuff stolen," said Melinda Johnson, a McKinley Park resident.

"My neighbor just had some woman try to break into her house," said Nancy Mathai, a McKinley Village resident.

They say drug crime largely fueled by nearby homeless encampments is becoming unbearable and unavoidable.

"I have watched the customers come up to the drug dealers who are just working now at the homeless encampments because they know they have business," said Johnson.

It is a crime wave that has left neighbors on edge. The murder of Starzynski in the Fab 40s outside his country club is the starkest example.

"I don't sleep at night anymore. It's really rough," said Johnson.

That murder is the spark that lit the fire for many neighbors. Wednesday night several dozen met to talk about setting up neighborhood watch patrols throughout East Sacramento.

"If you want to improve the quality of your community this is the quickest route to get there and certainly the least expensive one," said Phil Pluckebaum, a River Park neighbor who organized the meeting.

" Tonight's meeting is more about neighbors coming together keeping an eye out for each other and keeping each other safe," said Mathai.

In attendance, and in support of establishing neighborhood watch, Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris and Sacramento Police Captain Stephen Moore.

"Keep an eye on your neighborhood. And when you see something that is objectively suspicious, give us a call," Capt. Moore told neighbors. "What we like to do is catch somebody before they commit a crime. What we are asking you to do is be phenomenal witnesses."

Some watch programs in existence already in East Sac are being used as an example.

"It's been very successful, River Park has exceptionally low crime rates," said Pluckebaum.

The death of a community member served as a wake-up call as East Sacramento neighbors say enough is enough.

" But also a wake-up call for our elected officials. What are you doing?" asked Mathai.

Neighbors told CBS13 they will not settle for just reacting to this crime wave. They want to see solutions that help stop it before it takes root.

They argue the majority of the crime they see on a daily basis revolves around homeless community members living in encampments nearby. They want to see more housing and substance abuse programs to truly help make a difference.

While there was no vote cast at Wednesday night's meeting, a lot of support was generated for creating a neighborhood watch system across East Sacramento.

