ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kme3h_0iwoXGn200

South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over 02:06

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over.

"The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.

The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy.

"Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.

The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it borders Nevada where, despite a pandemic, casinos were packed and life continued as normal.

"We couldn't stop people traveling on a U.S. interstate from California to Nevada to do whatever they wanted to do," Middlebrook said.

While the pandemic closed doors, tourism took a hit.

"Being a tourist economy, our economic engine ground to a halt," the mayor said.

Chicken In A Barrel BBQ owner Don Havard said they're just trying to make it through the year. So the city stepped up offering refunds to businesses like Havard's for outdoor setups.

"If we get that paid for by the city, that gives us hope we can make it through," Havard said.

As COVID-19 finally calmed, the challenges didn't end for South Lake Tahoe.

"If a pandemic wasn't enough, we had a catastrophic wildfire. Through all of that, our community has stepped up and weathered the storm," Middlebrook said.

Now, the city that is recognized nationwide for its effort in fighting COVID-19 has finally caught a break this week as the city council has officially voted to end the COVID-19 emergency.

"It was definitely a bittersweet moment. It is also a light at the end of the tunnel for our local community members. We are a resilient bunch," Middlebrook said.

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

VIDEO: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in California

A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe, California. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video shared by an employee showed that police responded and eventually guided the bear out of the store and down the sidewalk.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows

As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Rural economies program coming to Nevada

NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
NEVADA STATE
livability.com

Reno, Nevada’s Start-up Scene Is Smokin’ Hot

From big tech spinoffs to cottage industry success stories, new companies in Reno are attracting big investment. Northern Nevada start-ups garnered a record $1.4 billion in external funding in 2021, more than 15 times the amount raised the year before. Why do so many start-ups start, grow and thrive in Reno? Read on.
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Update: Chain controls lifted at Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads remain slick and the temperatures cold in Truckee-Tahoe as light snow continued to fall overnight and flurries could linger through the morning on Thursday. Chain controls are in effect all around the lake including over every mountain pass to leave, or enter, the basin. The...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene

A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

North Tahoe Fire receives funding for cardiac care equipment

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – North Tahoe Fire has received equipment that will help the agency expand its fleet of cardiac care supplies. Five mechanical chest compression devices were made possible through a funding partnership with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District and also a benevolent contribution from the Gary Sinise Foundation.
TAHOE CITY, CA
2news.com

Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow

From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sparkstrib.com

Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Latest Snow Totals

It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

TSA Looking for the right people in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Hunter airlifted by CHP in El Dorado County after ATV crash

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A hunter was airlifted from a remote area of El Dorado County Friday. According to CHP Valley Division Air Operations, the hunter had injured himself after rolling his quad, a type of All Terrain Vehicle, northeast of Slab Creek Reservoir. CHP said that they were able to locate him […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Tahoe Bears Seeking Food for Winter

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. -- Fall is underway in the Tahoe Basin and Lake Tahoe bears are hungry! Autumn is the time of year when bears enter hyperphagia, a phase they go through when they seek massive amounts of calories before entering their winter dens. It’s important that residents and visitors are aware of this heightened bear activity and that they take steps to prevent bears from accessing human food and garbage.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
114K+
Followers
20K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy