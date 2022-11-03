ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Stocks Retreat as Central Banks Continue Aggressive Rate Hikes; Stoxx 600 Down 1.3%

By Elliot Smith,CNBC, Holly Ellyatt,CNBC
 6 days ago
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
ARIZONA STATE
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Bumble, Rivian, Dutch Bros, FICO and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
