European Stocks Retreat as Central Banks Continue Aggressive Rate Hikes; Stoxx 600 Down 1.3%

Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2% as Asia-Pacific Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Thursday as investors await U.S. inflation data, a key metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and as U.S. midterm results continue to roll in. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.44% in early trade as Hang...
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Watch Midterm Results, Await Inflation Data
Stock futures are flat Wednesday night as investors await new inflation data and eye election results. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures added 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.13%. It follows a day of losses with the Dow...
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
U.S. Likely Headed for Mild Recession in 2023, Former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren Says
A U.S. recession is "quite likely" next year, former Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Tuesday. Rosengren told CNBC that interest rates may need to rise to 5.5%, higher than the level expected by investors, to stem inflation. Rosengren also said that the unemployment rate would need to rise...
Binance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Leaving the Crypto Exchange on the Brink of Collapse
Binance is backing out of its plans to acquire FTX, the company said Wednesday. "The issues are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said in a tweet. FTX, which was valued at $32 billion earlier this year, is now in jeopardy of collapsing. Binance is backing out of...
Wall Street Layoffs Pick Up Steam as Citigroup and Barclays Cut Hundreds of Workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
Jim Cramer Warns That Growth Stocks Could See ‘More Horror' After CPI Data Release
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned that growth stocks could take another beating if the October consumer price index reading shows that inflation is still running rampant. Investors will parse through the October report, set for release Thursday morning, for any signs that inflation has cooled. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
October CPI Expected to Show Inflation Still Ran Hot Even as Some Goods Prices Cooled
Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
Brace for ‘Mass Attacks' on Power Grid, Zelenskyy Says; Kyiv's Residents Told to Prepare to Evacuate
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday night that Iranian drones, which Ukraine says Russia is using to attack its cities and energy networks, could be used to launch another barrage of attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction
According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
The Latest Inflation Numbers Come Out Tomorrow and It's Expected to Remain High—Here's What to Know
The latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report come out tomorrow, and inflation is expected to remain high. Forecasts expect it to barely dip below the 8% year-over-year rate it's been floating above since March. Specifically, inflation is predicted to be 7.9% year-over-year as of October, according to...
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Bumble, Rivian, Dutch Bros, FICO and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.
Apple Will ‘Take Years' to Diversify Away From China, Says Counterpoint Research
Apple will take years to diversify its China factories, as China's Covid-19 lockdown persists and temporarily reduced iPhone 14 production, said Jeff Fieldhack, director of research at market research and consulting firm Counterpoint Research on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Tuesday. Since the iPhone 14 models are popular and well-liked, "we...
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue
Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
