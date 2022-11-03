ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Sewer overflows on South Haven Township street

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A small fracture in a sanitary sewer main caused raw sewage to leak on 12th Avenue in South Haven Friday. Kalamazoo County: Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. The leak started around 9:30 a.m. Staff finished repairs around 12:30 p.m., according to the...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic had to be rerouted after a crash caused a car to flip over in Kalamazoo Thursday. The crash happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Cork Street around 7 p.m. Trying to crawl away: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Holland man in critical condition following crash

PARK TOWNSHIP. Mich. — A 22-year-old Holland man is in critical but stable condition after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue. The driver was...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Fall leaf pickup underway in Kalamazoo, schedule released

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab the rake or your leaf blower, the City of Kalamazoo began their fall leaf pickup schedule for 2022 on Monday, Oct. 31. Leaf pickup in Kalamazoo was scheduled through Dec. 9, according to Kalamazoo Public Services. The city asked that leaves be placed near the curb on the lawn by 7 a.m. on the Monday designated for your area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Residents worried removal of nearby dam may destroy Allegan Lake

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Lake Allegan Association was created for those who love Allegan lake. More than 350 members help preserve the Calkins Bridge Dam on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan, and they also may see the elimination of Lake Allegan. Just a touch: Fallen West Michigan trees to...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

Four West Michigan cities awarded funding to expand lead hazard services

LANSING, Mich. — A few West Michigan cities were among nine that received funding to expand their residential lead hazard control services to homes with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Zeeland business expansion: West Michigan business announces $300M expansion, looks to...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park

WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy