WWMT
Sewer overflows on South Haven Township street
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A small fracture in a sanitary sewer main caused raw sewage to leak on 12th Avenue in South Haven Friday. Kalamazoo County: Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. The leak started around 9:30 a.m. Staff finished repairs around 12:30 p.m., according to the...
Man recovering after Battle Creek assault
A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
WWMT
Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic had to be rerouted after a crash caused a car to flip over in Kalamazoo Thursday. The crash happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Cork Street around 7 p.m. Trying to crawl away: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash.
Deputies: Body of Kzoo man found in field near South Haven
Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
WWMT
Holland man in critical condition following crash
PARK TOWNSHIP. Mich. — A 22-year-old Holland man is in critical but stable condition after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue. The driver was...
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store relocates to Portage location with more space
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Simple Treasures, the Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store, has relocated to 311 W. Kilgore Road in Portage. The grand opening of the new location runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Special discounts, refreshments and bargains are available, according to a news release from the organization.
WWMT
Fall leaf pickup underway in Kalamazoo, schedule released
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab the rake or your leaf blower, the City of Kalamazoo began their fall leaf pickup schedule for 2022 on Monday, Oct. 31. Leaf pickup in Kalamazoo was scheduled through Dec. 9, according to Kalamazoo Public Services. The city asked that leaves be placed near the curb on the lawn by 7 a.m. on the Monday designated for your area.
Kalamazoo man’s death suspicious after body found in remote farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a Kalamazoo man whose body was found Thursday, Nov. 3, in a remote farm field east of South Haven. The name of the 33-year-old man has not been released. A man who told police he...
‘All that matters’ is justice for killing Kalamazoo man, family, friends say
KALAMAZOO, MI – No one has been arrested or charged nearly 14 months after Patrick Harbor was killed in Kalamazoo. Harbor, 32, was fatally shot Sept. 12, 2021, in a home on McCourtie Street, near Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) said previously. Police did not send...
abc57.com
Deputies conducting death investigation after man found in farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found in remote farm field Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 68000 block of Baseline Road around 2 p.m. after a man looking for hunting property found the body.
wkzo.com
Building fire on Portage Road brought under control within one hour last night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in fire at a Kalamazoo building late Wednesday. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage Road, had flames and heavy smoke coming out when crews arrived. They were called out at 10:48 p.m. The fire was...
Toxic air levels increase as Kalamazoo tries to reduce human exposure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is aiming to reduce toxic hydrogen sulfide gas levels in the air over a portion of the city. But recent readings on more than one sensor show increasing levels. Data from the city of Kalamazoo air sensor at the corner of Gull Road...
WWMT
Residents worried removal of nearby dam may destroy Allegan Lake
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Lake Allegan Association was created for those who love Allegan lake. More than 350 members help preserve the Calkins Bridge Dam on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan, and they also may see the elimination of Lake Allegan. Just a touch: Fallen West Michigan trees to...
Road closed for gas leak in Plainfield Township
A road was shut down due to a gas leak and power line down in Comstock Park Thursday afternoon, deputies said.
WWMT
Four West Michigan cities awarded funding to expand lead hazard services
LANSING, Mich. — A few West Michigan cities were among nine that received funding to expand their residential lead hazard control services to homes with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Zeeland business expansion: West Michigan business announces $300M expansion, looks to...
Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park
WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
Police searching for suspects who fired shots at Ottawa Co. home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who fired gun shots at a home in Olive Township. According to deputies, the incident happened Saturday around 3:15 a.m. at home near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue. People were inside the home at the...
