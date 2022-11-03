KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab the rake or your leaf blower, the City of Kalamazoo began their fall leaf pickup schedule for 2022 on Monday, Oct. 31. Leaf pickup in Kalamazoo was scheduled through Dec. 9, according to Kalamazoo Public Services. The city asked that leaves be placed near the curb on the lawn by 7 a.m. on the Monday designated for your area.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO