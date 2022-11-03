Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
Lars Arneson becomes second Alaskan to win a Spartan Race
Lars Arneson beat the best in the sport to become the third Alaskan to win a major obstacle course race on October 22. Arneson, originally from the Kenai Peninsula and now living in Anchorage, came from behind to claim his first Spartan Race in the “Beast” event at Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada. He completed a 13-mile course that included 30 obstacles and about 5,000 feet of vertical gain in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 30 seconds.
radiokenai.com
Stars Volleyball Splits Opening Day Play In NLC Tournament
The Northern Lights Conference Volleyball Tournament opened play at Wasilla High School with the Soldotna Stars recording a first round victory and a semi-final loss in the double-elimination, five-team tournament. SoHi 3 – Palmer 2 First Round. The Stars held-off Palmer 15-9 in the decisive fifth game of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield dies at 94
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope. A picture of Dylan petting his Rottweiler, Nas hangs on the main wall of the living room. A decal of the Dylan’s Place logo sits to the left of it, surrounded by a quote Dylan had tattooed on his body: ‘Every Saint Has a Past, Every Sinner Has a Future.’
territorysupply.com
10 Best Hikes Near Anchorage, Alaska for an Epic Day in Nature
Bounded by the Cook Inlet to the west and the Chugach mountains to the east, you don’t need to venture far beyond Anchorage’s city limits for an epic hike. As the state’s largest city, Anchorage offers a convenient home base for exploring the natural beauty found in southcentral Alaska. From snowy peaks, lush river valleys, and impressive glaciers, the wilderness that surrounds Anchorage is unrivaled. Wildlife viewing opportunities are also limitless around the city, where it’s often possible to spot bears, moose, bald eagles, and more!
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District explains decision to call a snow day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said bad roads were a big part of the reason classes — as well as most afterschool activities —were cancelled Thursday. Communications Director M.J. Thim said there was particular concern about roads in the Anchorage Hillside, Eagle River and Chugiak...
Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House
In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
alaskasnewssource.com
Proposed school closures raise questions for students and staff at Northwood Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary enrollment to be at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list of potential school closures. “I was shocked,”...
alaskasnewssource.com
Controversial demolition of 4th Avenue Theatre progressing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 4th Avenue Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, but soon will exist only in the memories of generations of Alaskans. Demolition of the building proceeded this week according to schedule, part of a larger plan to reimagine the heart of Downtown Anchorage by Peach Holdings LLC. The erasure of the theater from the downtown skyline generates a range of emotions due to the iconic status of the building. Some feel excited about the prospect of a new building, stores, offices, and economic changes coming to the city.
alaskasnewssource.com
Emotions run high at first ASD town hall for possible school closures
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first of six town hall meetings centered on possible school closures in the Anchorage School District was held Thursday night at Birchwood ABC Elementary, and it drew quite a crowd. The gatherings are designed to give the public an opportunity to voice their opinions about...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 veterans reconnect over fateful Instagram post
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What used to be a Pizza Hut in a South Anchorage strip mall is cooking up something a little different. On this particular Monday, they’re baking the flavor that started it all; Banana Nut Bread. The company is called Elevated Oats — a gluten-free, gourmet granola business owned by Army veterans Megan Militello and Lacey Ernandes.
alaskasnewssource.com
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure. At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal, Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list. Alaska Avalanche Workshop held at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District canceled classes Thursday morning due to significant snowfall in the Anchorage Bowl, as well as all after-school activities. Alaska Pacific University officials also announced that their campus will be closed Thursday, and that all students should check the school’s Blackboard site for...
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds cause power outages in portions of the Matanuska Valley
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - 7:45 p.m. Update: Matanuska Electric Association reported 554 customers without power in Eagle River proper. This was down from the 1322 customers that were without power earlier on Saturday as strong wind gusts as high as 60 mph blew through the region. Crews were assigned earlier in the afternoon, and continue to work on restoring power. Winds will continue to gradually subside overnight into mid-day Sunday. Please read and see the latest forecast discussion and video from the Alaska’s Weather Source team.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Federation of Natives Addresses Salmon Bycatch Worries
The Alaska Native Heritage Dancers opened the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage on October 20. The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage October 20-22 marked the return of an in-person gathering for the first time since 2019. From all over the state, Alaska Natives came together at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center, and the mood was upbeat and warm as friends and family greeted and hugged each other.
akbizmag.com
$68.7M for Port of Alaska Shoreline Improvement
The Municipality of Anchorage has a $68.7 million grant from the US Department of Transportation to permanently fix the north end of the city-owned Port of Alaska. The money will be used to reconfigure and realign the shoreline within the area north of the existing general cargo terminals as well as for the demolition of a sheet pile wall, removal of approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of material, and construction of a shoreline revetment of armor rock.
alaskasnewssource.com
School closures, outsourcing sports, cuts to orchestra and band, immersion — ASD braces for dramatic cuts
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost every program, elective or position is being considered for cuts as the Anchorage School District struggles with its budget deficit. “The challenge is every single one of these really is the reason that kids excited when they wake up in the day,” Chief Financial Officer for the district Jim Anderson said.
alaskasnewssource.com
Road conditions to improve heading into the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the Anchorage bowl, the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys, and the western Kenai Peninsula, Thursday morning’s commute was a challenge — with snow-covered, snow-packed, and icy road surfaces. Bare pavement was scarce despite road crews working all night. Paul Vanlandingham, Maintenance and Operations Manager...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
