Read full article on original website
Related
IE woman, coworkers spend $3,300 in Powerball tickets for office pool as jackpot hits $1.6 billion
A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!
thesungazette.com
Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia
The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
KTVU FOX 2
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is largest in history; San Jose liquor store sees increase in traffic
Powerball fever has swept California and much of the nation. The value of Saturday night’s drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is the largest in history. Even those who don’t play the lottery often can’t seem to resist getting in on the action.
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Gas prices in California are declining; more relief could be on the way
Gas prices in California have been declining, albeit slowly, since drivers saw record-high prices in June and early October. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Golden State was $5.475 on Friday, a few cents less than Thursday’s average of $5.49 per gallon. The current average is also […]
KTVU FOX 2
Powerball fever has regular people, non-profits dreaming of big payday
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s...
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
NBC Los Angeles
In-N-Out Celebrating 75 Years With Festival in Pomona in 2023
What’s California without In-N-Out? If you’re under the age of 75, you'll never have to know. The beloved fast-food burger chain is celebrating 75 years in 2023 — and though we’re nearly a year out, the business gave social media a teaser of its milestone event happening next year.
Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles matches 5 of 6 numbers; ticket worth more than $790K
A Powerball ticket sold in the Los Angeles area matched five of the six numbers from Monday night's drawing. The ticket is worth $790,446, according to the California Lottery.
NBC Los Angeles
Did You Join a Lottery Pool? Here's What to Know About Group Prizes in California
The amount of Powerball has reached a historic sum of $1.2 billion, motivating thousands of people around the country to decide to buy tickets with the dream of being the next big winner. Many decide to share the wealth and join a pool. According to the Lottery Department, most tickets...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
NBC Los Angeles
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia
Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
KTVU FOX 2
Next round of California inflation relief debit cards out soon
LOS ANGELES - If you have yet to receive your inflation relief payment, mark your calendar. The next round of payments - in the form of debit cards - will be sent out Nov. 6. The first round of payments began disbursement on Oct. 7 via direct deposit. Who is...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
Check your tickets! 9 $50K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot continues to climb
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Monday night’s drawing? If so, you could be in luck. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Halloween drawing, but there were nine winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Comments / 3