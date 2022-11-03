MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness and starting forward Cameron Johnson, Phoenix led by as many as 27 against Minnesota to rebound from a disappointing loss at Philadelphia two nights earlier. Cameron Payne scored 23 while starting in place of Paul. Landry Shamet had 16 off the bench for Phoenix, which had lost two of three. Rudy Gobert returned to the lineup for Minnesota after missing two games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. But Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns were limited due to early foul trouble.

