The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles Section 8 Waiting List Lottery application period is now closed, following a two-week period of accepting online applications. By Dec. 1, all applicants will receive an email to inform them whether or not they were selected to be placed on the Section 8 Waiting List. As funding is available, HACLA will contact applicants for program eligibility determinations, and this process may begin for some applicants as early as June 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO