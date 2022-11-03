Read full article on original website
Homeless offered housing and gift card to trade in RV
More than 20 RV's have been removed from the street since February.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach woman, others arrested for scams related to home improvement loans under defunct PACE program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
iheart.com
1st Time Homebuyers Can Receive $20K Towards New Home In This SoCal City
For those who are first time homebuyers, the city of Long Beach has just launched a website for their new First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program to help those find a home to settle down at. This new program will help provide new homeowners with a down payment and closing costs by providing them up to $20,000.
orangecountytribune.com
Talks to resume in bus strike
Negotiations with striking maintenance workers at the Orange County Transportation Authority will resume Saturday, Sunday and Monday. According to OCTA – which provides bus service at almost 5,500 stops across the county – Teamsters Local 952 – has agreed to resume talks which had been broken off.
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission
After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Beach city council takes first action on e-bikes
The Redondo Beach city council took the first of a possible series of actions to address e-bike safety Tuesday night, calling for adding signs on sidewalks around Redondo Union High School. The action followed a report on e-bikes in town from Redondo Beach Police Chief Joe Hoffman and two officers.
orangecountytribune.com
E-paper for Nov. 5, 2022
Here’s the e-paper version of The Orange County Tribune for Nov. 5, 2022. To open and read, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
signalscv.com
Supes approve rent cap in unincorporated areas of the county
As part of an amendment, there will be a rent increase restriction on rental property through 2023. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon to amend the county’s code regarding rent stabilization and tenant protections, which includes a temporary rent cap of 3% for fully covered rental units and 5% for luxury units in unincorporated areas of the county.
IE woman, coworkers spend $3,300 in Powerball tickets for office pool as jackpot hits $1.6 billion
A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
Officials celebrate groundbreaking of new North Long Beach townhome and retail project
The project, "RTHM," is located at Atlantic Boulevard and South Street and will consist of 84 residential townhomes and 2,294 square feet of commercial space. The post Officials celebrate groundbreaking of new North Long Beach townhome and retail project appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month
250 single-parent households living in the 90813 ZIP code will receive $500 monthly payments for a year through the Long Beach Pledge. The post Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA
LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
coastreportonline.com
OC Supervisor Foley hosts gas card giveaway at OCC
Orange County’s 2nd District Supervisor Katrina Foley gave away thousands of $100 gas cards to Orange County residents on Tuesday at Orange Coast College. “Today we are distributing $100 gas cards for residents dealing with inflation and to help reduce the cost of living a little bit,” Foley said. “We had 3,500 people register.”
spectrumnews1.com
Upcoming Anaheim election could shift city's direction
ANAHEIM, Calif. — For Mike Robbins, this upcoming Anaheim City Council election is about control. "Are we going to see the cabal continue to control Anaheim, or are we going in a different direction?" said Robbins, who has lived in Anaheim for more than three decades. Plagued by corruption...
Government Technology
Orange County Police Team With Mental Health Experts
(TNS) - A police radio dispatched the partners — but there were no sirens, flashing lights, guns or handcuffs. They pulled up in an electric-blue van, with “Hope HAPPENS HERE” emblazoned on a side, this time near a crowded intersection next to a McDonald’s off of Westminster Avenue in Garden Grove.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
HACLA’s affordable housing waiting list lottery applications officially close
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles Section 8 Waiting List Lottery application period is now closed, following a two-week period of accepting online applications. By Dec. 1, all applicants will receive an email to inform them whether or not they were selected to be placed on the Section 8 Waiting List. As funding is available, HACLA will contact applicants for program eligibility determinations, and this process may begin for some applicants as early as June 2023.
What Will Be Left of Westminster City Hall After the Election?
It’s an election unlike any other in Westminster. Nine candidates are on the ballot hoping to win a total of two City Council seats and the mayor’s – and govern the cultural heart of Orange County’s Little Saigon at a time of financial and political turmoil.
foxla.com
Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect
LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
