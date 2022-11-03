ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

1st Time Homebuyers Can Receive $20K Towards New Home In This SoCal City

For those who are first time homebuyers, the city of Long Beach has just launched a website for their new First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program to help those find a home to settle down at. This new program will help provide new homeowners with a down payment and closing costs by providing them up to $20,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Talks to resume in bus strike

Negotiations with striking maintenance workers at the Orange County Transportation Authority will resume Saturday, Sunday and Monday. According to OCTA – which provides bus service at almost 5,500 stops across the county – Teamsters Local 952 – has agreed to resume talks which had been broken off.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission

After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
SANTA ANA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Beach city council takes first action on e-bikes

The Redondo Beach city council took the first of a possible series of actions to address e-bike safety Tuesday night, calling for adding signs on sidewalks around Redondo Union High School. The action followed a report on e-bikes in town from Redondo Beach Police Chief Joe Hoffman and two officers.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

E-paper for Nov. 5, 2022

Here’s the e-paper version of The Orange County Tribune for Nov. 5, 2022. To open and read, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
signalscv.com

Supes approve rent cap in unincorporated areas of the county

As part of an amendment, there will be a rent increase restriction on rental property through 2023. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon to amend the county’s code regarding rent stabilization and tenant protections, which includes a temporary rent cap of 3% for fully covered rental units and 5% for luxury units in unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA

LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coastreportonline.com

OC Supervisor Foley hosts gas card giveaway at OCC

Orange County’s 2nd District Supervisor Katrina Foley gave away thousands of $100 gas cards to Orange County residents on Tuesday at Orange Coast College. “Today we are distributing $100 gas cards for residents dealing with inflation and to help reduce the cost of living a little bit,” Foley said. “We had 3,500 people register.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Upcoming Anaheim election could shift city's direction

ANAHEIM, Calif. — For Mike Robbins, this upcoming Anaheim City Council election is about control. "Are we going to see the cabal continue to control Anaheim, or are we going in a different direction?" said Robbins, who has lived in Anaheim for more than three decades. Plagued by corruption...
ANAHEIM, CA
Government Technology

Orange County Police Team With Mental Health Experts

(TNS) - A police radio dispatched the partners — but there were no sirens, flashing lights, guns or handcuffs. They pulled up in an electric-blue van, with “Hope HAPPENS HERE” emblazoned on a side, this time near a crowded intersection next to a McDonald’s off of Westminster Avenue in Garden Grove.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HACLA’s affordable housing waiting list lottery applications officially close

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles Section 8 Waiting List Lottery application period is now closed, following a two-week period of accepting online applications. By Dec. 1, all applicants will receive an email to inform them whether or not they were selected to be placed on the Section 8 Waiting List. As funding is available, HACLA will contact applicants for program eligibility determinations, and this process may begin for some applicants as early as June 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect

LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy