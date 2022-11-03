Read full article on original website
Man steals groceries from Aldi and, as police search for him, leaves the goods next CVS store: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Theft: Mayfield Road. At 12:25 p.m. Nov. 4, it was reported that a man stole groceries from Aldi, 5144 Mayfield Road. The man walked from the store before officers arrived, but police were able to locate the man, 62, of Garfield Heights, as he walked near CVS/Pharmacy, 1443 Richmond Road.
Hungry thief steals Ninja Air Fryer: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Oct. 17, police were dispatched to Bed Bath & Beyond after an employee watched a customer steal a Ninja Air Fryer valued at more than $169. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. On Oct. 18, a Walmart loss prevention officer observed a customer stealing merchandise...
Columbus shoplifter arrested with drugs: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 15, things went from bad to worse for a Columbus resident, who was not only caught shoplifting at a West Ridgewood Drive store but also was in possession of felony drugs. The woman was arrested for theft and drug abuse. Breaking and entering: Ridge Road. On Oct. 18,...
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Bay Village police look for driver involved in hit and run accident
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating the driver who ran a red light and struck an 11-year-old boy’s bike in the crosswalk. Bay Village police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to police, the driver of a...
Parma suspect leads police on 90 mph chase on Brecksville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 5, Brecksville police learned that Parma police were chasing a suspect driving a silver Volkswagen headed south on Interstate 77. While the vehicle wasn’t found then, a half-hour later a Brecksville officer observed the vehicle, without any headlights, traveling south on Brecksville Road. That’s when the VW...
cleveland19.com
2 years in prison for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man convicted of a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February, was sentenced to two years in prison by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Andrew Santoli Wednesday. Judge Santoli also took away Loren Girardi’s driver’s license for life.
If your brother has a warrant, don’t use his ID: Solon Police Blotter
Furnishing false information to police: Solon Road. At 10 a.m. Nov. 4, an officer stopped a car due to an expired license plate. The driver, an Akron man, 22, was found to have a suspended license.
Neighbor accused of spiteful mowing: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 25, a Shurmer Road resident called police about an ongoing issue with a neighbor.
Man says ex-boyfriend posed as him on dating app: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Communications harassment: Richmond Park Drive East.
How a Pa. trooper linked a 14-year-old driver to a Euclid slaying
EUCLID, Ohio – The Pennsylvania State trooper quickly noticed the erratic driving of the person behind the wheel of the Honda Odyssey, from the screeching brakes on Interstate 80 to the weaving across lanes. Within minutes, the driver, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested and linked to a death more...
Pedestrian killed in hit-skip on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who ran over a pedestrian and drove away Tuesday on the city’s East Side, police say. The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. at East 152nd Street and Waterloo Road, south of Interstate 90, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the Cleveland police spokeswoman.
Driver jumps curb, falls asleep behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police: Man who caused fiery I-77 crash was on drugs
Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.
Cleveland Heights provides (very) large lawn rocks for the ‘Where’s My Guardrail?’ house
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has crossed a couple of items off its gift list for the man who has everything -- with the exception of a guardrail and a garage. It’s the thought that counts for John Gall, who is still marveling at the size of the two granite boulders deposited last month in his front yard on Fairmount Boulevard, which in the past has served as an off-ramp for motorists coming down South Taylor Road while fleeing police.
Richmond Heights’ new law requiring cameras at apartment buildings pays off with arson arrest
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council recently approved legislation that requires the city’s apartment buildings to have cameras posted at all building entrances and exits. And that new requirement has already aided police in making an arrest in an arson case. Just after 5 a.m. Oct. 29, Richmond Heights...
Heading home from Bible study, driver arrested with weed, mushrooms and cocaine-crusted $10 bill: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 14, police observed a gray Toyota on Ridge Road. The sedan caught the officer’s attention due to the fact that it was slightly speeding and weaving. It turned out that the Toyota had expired plates. The driver -- who was seen moving things around in the back...
Fearing for his life, deliveryman shows gun to concerned residents: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 17, a concerned caller notified police about a suspicious man seen looking into the front door of a house that was currently vacant.
Hot coals from grill start home fire: Medina Police Blotter
Police and fire personnel responded to a fire at a Grant Street home at 11:55 p.m. Nov. 5. The deck on the house reportedly caught fire when hot coals fell off a grill. There was no further information on any damage or injuries at the time of the report. Open...
Ohio Man Found Dead, 14-Year-Old With Gun Found Driving His Car On I-80 In Pennsylvania: Police
A 14-year-old was stopped driving a stolen vehicle from Ohio along Interstate 80 east in western Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to state troopers. During the stop, they observed a gun which soon had state troopers saying:. "The totality of the circumstances suggested the likelihood the juvenile may have...
