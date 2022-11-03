ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights provides (very) large lawn rocks for the ‘Where’s My Guardrail?’ house

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has crossed a couple of items off its gift list for the man who has everything -- with the exception of a guardrail and a garage. It’s the thought that counts for John Gall, who is still marveling at the size of the two granite boulders deposited last month in his front yard on Fairmount Boulevard, which in the past has served as an off-ramp for motorists coming down South Taylor Road while fleeing police.
