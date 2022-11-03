Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
World Series Game 5 Postgame: Previewing Game 6 Of The World Series
David Samson joins Paul Burmeister to preview Game 6 of the World Series following the Astros win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.
Look: Bryce Harper's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Before Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Houston Astros to break the 2-2 World Series stalemate on Thursday night. After Philadelphia's red-hot offense floundered on Wednesday, Bryce Harper arrived in style for Game 5. The star Phillies slugger showed up to Citizens Bank Park in a letterman jacket adorned with...
Phillies Fan Who Ran On Field During Game 5 Leveled By Security
Citizen Bank Park erupted in boos and seemingly “a------“ chants while the fan ran around on the field.
Houston Astros' Dome Will be Closed for World Series Game 6 vs. Phillies
The roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park Saturday night for game six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros lead the series 3-2 and can clinch their first World Series title since 2017 with a victory at home this weekend.
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates
It could all come down to this! The Houston Astros are battling the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after narrowly defeating the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 on Thursday. However, the Astros have lost Game 6 in all three of their recent World Series appearances, and they are without first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who will be out for the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury.
Justin Verlander’s possible final start with Astros spurs Yankees rumors again
Shortly before Game 4 of the World Series, Justin Verlander was asked about his potential final start with the Houston Astros on Thursday night in Game 5. Somehow, that immediately drew a connection to the New York Yankees. Last offseason, the Yankees were reportedly in on Verlander, offering him a...
Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager Baker went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
Phillies let Justin Verlander off the hook, can't buy a hit in big spots right now
Justin Verlander did not have his best stuff against the Phillies Thursday night. He gave up a one-run lead to the first batter he faced, he put seven men on base through three innings and many of his early misses were non-competitive, clearly balls out of the hand. But the...
Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana
We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
2022 World Series: Astros rookie Jeremy Pena 'just gets better and better'
HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña began his major-league career, as has almost every position player who ever debuted, no matter how touted, hitting near the bottom of the order. He did well enough that by his fourth game, Dusty Baker experimented with hitting him second. Only one other shortstop in the last half-century, Trevor Story in 2016, had hit in that spot in the lineup so early in his career.
Dusty Baker had prescient quote about Justin Verlander before Game 5
Dusty Baker’s quote about Justin Verlander prior to Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night sure turned out to be prescient. The Houston Astros manager said that Verlander would not have strict limitations for the critical start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Baker expressed confidence in Verlander and the ace’s ability to escape trouble.
Storybook Phillies turn into a pumpkin at the worst time as World Series goes sideways
After their dominant win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the World Series, the Phillies' storybook season seemed to be on its final couple of pages, the magical, yet inevitable, conclusion to an improbable run in an improbable season. But then, a twist: They...
Astros land in Houston with 3-2 Series cushion: ‘We got two games’
Astros manager Dusty Baker slept well for the first time in recent memory, calmed by the perspective of knowing Houston
Yankees have Brian Cashman running the team as GM without a new contract, just like 2017
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is working without a contract, according to comments he made during a press conference on Friday. His previous pact, a five-year deal, expired at the end of October. Cashman told reporters, including Laura Albanese of Newsday, that Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has assured...
