Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen
Richland Police are still seeking leads to locate this vehicle and identify the driver, following a hit-and-run on October 26th. Teen riding bike hit by car near GW Way and McMurray. October 26th, around 4:10 PM, Richland Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, heading...
19-year-old shot to death in his car was killed by backseat robber, say Kennewick police
Investigators believe Chavez was shot by someone wanting to buy vape pens.
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer
Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?
Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Creston (Creston, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Creston. The crash happened on US 2 near Creston in extremely foggy conditions. Washington State Patrol stated that a school bus and ambulance were involved in the crash. A passenger in the ambulance sustained injuries. No other injuries were reported. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in Ebanez murder awaiting extradition in Multnomah County Jail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An arrest warrant for 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen was issued by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on November 3 for suspicion of the second-degree murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River. Jacobsen was taken into custody in Oregon regarding charges...
nbcrightnow.com
SUV hits teenager on bike, Richland police need help identifying the driver
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on October 26 around George Washington Way and McMurray Street. A 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk across George Washington Way around 4:16 p.m. that...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Fire stops garage fire from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire on the 500 block of Irby Street, according to the Kennewick Police Department. The fire seems to have started in the garage, according to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael. Crews knocked down the fire before it reached the rest of the home.
Witness claims Tri-Cities man accused of murder was trying to stop a vicious attack
Documents show the home of the man killed was already under FBI surveillance.
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla
Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
nbcrightnow.com
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. - For ten years the Motorcycle Run 'Coats for Kids' has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, "Bandidos." Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000 coats have been collected by...
nbcrightnow.com
Veterans honored today in West Richland
The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland. The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service. One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
Accidental fire forces Walla Walla apartment building to evacuate
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters investigate that an accidental fire, which they suspect began on a stovetop, caused roughly $100,000 worth of damages and forced a highly populated apartment building to evacuate on Tuesday night. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were sent to the apartments at 10 S Clinton St for...
Ferocious Tri-Cities winds knock out power, topple trees. Top gusts nearly 70 mph
“It’s called the Tri-City lottery. I never ‘win’. I always get plastic bags and tumbleweeds. Some people ‘win’ lawn furniture and trampolines.”
Scammer took seconds to install credit card skimmer at busy Tri-Cities Wal-Mart
Police believe the skimmer was there more more than 24 hours.
yaktrinews.com
“He’s super low-key,” Meet the newest member of the Pasco Police canine team
PASCO, Wash. — On Wednesday, the newest member of the Pasco Police Department gained its newest member: Community Canine Goose. “The idea behind having Goose is, community interaction, taking him to our coffee with a cop events, just being out there – handing out ice cream, you get to play with Goose too. He’s also a bridge for us, for victims, especially children,” Sergeant Thomas Groom said.
A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone
The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
