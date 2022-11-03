Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street are blocked off by officials after a car crashed into a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed in North Sacramento around 4:36 p.m. Streets are currently blocked off while officials investigate. Watch...
2 men arrested in connection to Escalon Family Dollar shooting
ESCALON, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the Family Dollar shooting that occurred Oct. 10. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, have been arrested and charged with multiple felony violations including attempted murder and robbery, according to the Escalon Police Department. The department said they...
Two men arrested in Tracy gas station robberies
TRACY, Calif. — Two men believed to responsible for gas station robberies in Tracy are now in custody. According to Tracy police, the communications center was called Oct. 30 for a robbery at a gas station on Valpico Road. Officers went to the gas station and couldn’t find the suspects.
CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran arrested in connection to forgery, grand theft investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police officer was arrested as authorities investigate crimes connected to forgery and grand theft, officials said. Stockton Police Department identified the officer as Ny Tran. Police said he was turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations in connection to an investigation for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Fire under investigation in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A fire at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County is under investigation Monday. Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive. The fire significantly damaged the building, including part of the roof collapsing.
3 people hurt, home damaged in separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people and a home were hit by gunfire in separate overnight incidents in Stockton Saturday night into early Sunday morning. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 70-year-old man was at his home in the 700 block of MacDuff Avenue when he heard gunshots. The man reportedly found damage to his home and a bullet inside of the house, but he was not injured.
Veterans Day in Folsom | Annual parade & city closures
FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom will come together again to honor the nation’s veterans. The 22nd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade is this Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 9 a.m. The parade begins on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive in the Target/Home Goods...
Missing woman Alexis Gabe's remains found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — Human remains were found in Amador County and were later linked to a missing woman's case from January, according to officials. The found partial remains were identified to be that of Alexis Gabe, a 24-year-old Oakley woman who went missing in January, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
Firefighters tackle 90-acre grass fire in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A wind-fueled fire charred 90 acres of grass and brush in south Sacramento Sunday, crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said in a Tweet. Firefighters rushed to the 10800 block of Florin Road around 11:21 a.m. Sunday after getting reports of a vegetation fire. The fire ran through multiple properties and fence lines which crews say caused challenges.
Former Placer CEO won’t be charged in death of 18-year-old Anthony Williams, DA says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif — The Placer County's District Attorney's Office released a finalized review Tuesday for the deadly crash involving former county CEO Todd Leopold. After reviewing investigative reports, audio files and bodycam footage, officials concluded there wasn't sufficient evidence to charge Leopold with the death of 18-year-old Anthony Williams, an Inderkum High School student.
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
Roseville restaurant and bar closes after more than two years
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — 105 Noshery in Roseville announced it's permanently closing Wednesday. "Everyone is faced with making a difficult decision at one time or another. Sometimes you wait too long to make that decision, pull the plug, cut bait, and find a new fishing spot, which makes it more challenging, but in your heart, you know the decision you’re making is the best solution," wrote Randy and Lisa Peters.
'This one is even better than last year': Old Sacramento's Christmas tree arrives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's officially the start of the holiday season in Old Sacramento with the unveiling of the Christmas tree. It comes to the capital city from Shasta County and is the tallest ever for this area at 65-feet. This marks a 13-year tradition at the Old Sacramento...
'It's just like family' | Woodland community renovates blind woman's home
WOODLAND, Calif. — A woman from Woodland just received a home renovation... and she didn't even have to hire contractors!. Faye Abbas' community near Beamer Park in Woodland came together and donated their time and support to fix her home. Abbas is blind and has taught singing and piano...
Folsom Ice Rink returns with new location for 2022 season
FOLSOM, Calif. — ‘Tis the season to celebrate with family and friends in the Folsom Historic District as the 2022 ice skating season is about to get underway. The Historic Folsom Ice Rink is returning for another year, and it opens Friday at 10 a.m. through Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Jan. 16.
Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage. Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.
San Joaquin County election results: What to expect on election night
STOCKTON, Calif. — Election night has arrived for San Joaquin County meaning voters will be choosing their next elected officials, bringing some campaigns to an end. This midterm election cycle, San Joaquin County voters will be deciding on who will be the state's representative for the 9th Congressional District and who will lead the cities of Manteca, Tracy and Lathrop as mayor.
Raging Waters in Sacramento closing permanently
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Raging Waters Sacramento will be permanently closing, according to a release on the water park’s website. It says the park will not reopen in 2023 after Palace Entertainment, the company operating the park, decided to terminate its lease after a ‘careful review of company priorities.’
