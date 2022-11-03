ROSEVILLE, Calif. — 105 Noshery in Roseville announced it's permanently closing Wednesday. "Everyone is faced with making a difficult decision at one time or another. Sometimes you wait too long to make that decision, pull the plug, cut bait, and find a new fishing spot, which makes it more challenging, but in your heart, you know the decision you’re making is the best solution," wrote Randy and Lisa Peters.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO