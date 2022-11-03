Read full article on original website
I’m a stylist and ban three types of top from women’s wardrobe – they’re so old-fashioned it’s embarrassing
TRENDS come and go and what was once a must-have in your wardrobe has now become something we cringe over. And with the colder season well underway, most of us have ditched the summery dresses for more weather-appropriate tops with long sleeves. But according to one stylist, it's important to...
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
I’m a fashion expert… these are the five styles of coats you should ditch – they’re making you look so much older
THE dreaded arrival of winter is almost here which means only one thing - swapping the cosy cardigans for thick coats to keep you toasty. But if you're yet to hit the high-street to replenish your wardrobe, be warned - there are some coats that, according to an expert, will only add ten years to your appearance.
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but there are still tons of incredible deals to shop this season. The retailer dropped major discounts on popular fall fashion pieces, like designer jeans, comfy slippers, and toasty warm beanies. And we rounded up the 18 best Amazon fall fashion deals, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for the months ahead.
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
This Stylish Maxi Dress Is the Only Thing You’ll Want to Wear to All Your Fall Events
It’s on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount.
The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts
There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
Princess Kate Just Wore the Winter Outfit Editors Use to Look Expensive
Looking elevated every single time you step out of the door is no small feat, but it's something that Catherine, Princess of Wales, manages to do on the regular. Whether she's re-wearing her favourite & Other Stories jeans with chic blazer or treating us to another impeccable red carpet ensemble (which, if you follow her glitzy track record, likely involves The Vampire's Wife or Alessandra Rich dresses), she looks polished at every turn.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Crocodile Trench Coat with 6-Inch Stiletto Boots for Boohoo Collection Photoshoot
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian took sleek style to a new level in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for her Boohoo collection.
These Are the 5 Biggest Handbag Trends for Spring 2023
The spring/summer 2023 runways are predicting many trends that are in store for next year. From sweet, delicate pieces like rosettes and bows to skinny pants to excessive layering to '90s-inspired tube dresses, there are fresh new trends to watch out for in the ready-to-wear space. We're also primed for some major shoe trends, including shiny satin pieces, cool pumps, and the continuation of Mary Janes. If you're wondering what is happening in the handbag realm, there is plenty of newness to have on your radar.
25 Wedding Guest Dresses That Check Every Box for Winter Weddings
Winter weddings are truly magical. The thought of attending a wedding on a snowy winter evening with flurries twinkling on the ground is right out of a storybook. There are many factors that go into picking the perfect dress to wear to witness someone's nuptials: time of day, location and season. During the cooler months, luxurious materials like velvet or satin really shine. You can wear a beautiful long sleeve gown or opt for layering with a cashmere shawl or faux fur coat.
Angela Bassett Puts Casual Spin on Canadian Tuxedo with Chunky Sneakers & Belted Trousers
Angela Bassett went casual-chic in a Canadian tuxedo during her latest outing. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted out with film producer Larry Sanitsky in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday. Bassett sported a full denim outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a button-down shirt that featured white outlining throughout, a sharp collar, two front pockets and shiny silver buttons at the center. The “Black Panther” star tucked the top into a pair of high-waist belted trousers. The bottoms had a thick belt that wrapped tightly around her waist and stitched lining on the hem. Bassett let her curly tresses flourish and continued to...
And Now, 29 Holiday Party Shopping Finds Every Fashion Person Will Wear
Holiday party season is upon us and designers have already started dropping cool pieces that are primed for your event-packed calendar coming up in the months ahead. Whether you're in the market for jaw-dropping holiday shoes, conversation-starting bags, or pretty dresses to wear for upcoming holiday parties, there are so many great finds to have on your radar. So, which items are going to be in demand for the party circuit this season? I'm placing some bets.
Winter boots are on sale at Nordstrom Rack! Here are 5 stylish yet comfortable pairs up to 40% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Winter boots are a cold weather essential. Have...
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
UGG Season Is Here! The 9 Best UGG Boots, Booties & Platforms to Buy for Fall
It’s that time of year again: UGG season is finally here! Dua Lipa showed off the pierced UGGs on Instagram last week, and Keke Palmer announced the official start of UGG season with a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Sept. 22. “It’s bright outside, the birds are chirping, and you want to know why? It’s UGG season, honey,” Palmer proclaimed in the video. The Nope star has owned over 50 pairs of Uggs, she recently revealed to People magazine. “UGG reflect my personal style a lot — I think it reflects on everybody’s personal style because it’s universal.” Celebrities...
You're Welcome—Our Editors Reveal Their Finishing Touch to Every Holiday Look
Getting ready has always been a therapeutic experience for me. I find comfort in sifting through the hangers in my closet and deciding on the perfect look. But this ritual doesn't stop at picking out an outfit. It's deciding if I want my lip gloss to match my top, how I want to style my hair, and everything in between. Especially around the holidays, I relish the small but impactful changes in my fashion and beauty routines. This year, I already took the plunge and ditched my signature fragrance for Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo Forever ($124). And while this may seem like a minimal change, it's already playing a major role in how I feel when I look at myself in the mirror.
Bootcuts Are Back! 10 Bootcut Jeans Inspired By Jennifer Garner's Street Style
Jennifer Garner was an early adapter of jeans with a slightly-flared, bootcut leg. Recently, the actress looked casually cool in a white T-shirt, navy cardigan and pair of ‘90s bootcut jeans while handling school pick-up for her 10-year-old, Sam. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love...
whowhatwear
