Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Somewhere over the double rainbow, dreams really do come true

Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present “They Do,” a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. Getting married? We want to hear all about your love story and share it with the community. This is a free service of storytelling by the RoundTable.
EVANSTON, IL
grocerydive.com

How Dom’s Kitchen & Market is addressing 5 grocery trends

As the grocery industry continues to face ongoing disruption, Dom’s Kitchen & Market is looking to stay ahead of industry changes through a focus on omnichannel shopping that prioritizes meals and leverages customer data to develop its concept. The new Chicagoland grocery startup is helmed by Bob Mariano, who...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape

In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Oak Park, IL

Oak Park, IL is a melting pot of culture reflected in its cuisine. Use this list when you visit to make sure you try Oak Park’s best Brazilian, Italian, Serbian, Mediterranean, Chicago Italian, Japanese, Latino, Mayan, American, Mexican and more. This writer looked at websites, articles, and reviews to find you the 15 best restaurants in Oak Park! We hope you enjoy!
OAK PARK, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 7

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Ticket information not available at time of publication. SWAN is hosting an open mic that will feature student musicians, bands and songwriters. Northwestern University Dance...
EVANSTON, IL
Eater

Downtown Chicago’s Only Winery Opens on Saturday

CORRECTION: Liva will open on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant mistakenly left its reservation portal open and accepting reservations for Friday, November 4 until late into the afternoon. The story has been updated. The eagerly anticipated River North restaurant from a pedigreed Chicago chef is on the cusp of a...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Public Library Community Journals document memories of Evanston residents

Nestled in the North American History section of Evanston Public Library’s Robert Crown Branch are three seemingly nondescript journals. But inside, they are filled with residents’ memories, opinions and art. These journals are a product of EPL’s Community Journal project, launched in February by branch manager Beatriz Echeverría....
EVANSTON, IL
westsuburbanliving.net

Longevity and a Legacy of Service

Running any successful business is a formidable challenge. But running a successful retail business — especially a local brick and mortar one — would seem to be especially daunting. Running that same retail business for decades on end? Nothing short of miraculous. But that’s exactly what a surprising...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Inside Indiana Business

New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store

A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
HOBART, IN
wgnradio.com

Take caution when applying for a seasonal holiday job

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to share details about scammer’s using Oprah Winfrey’s name on weight loss gummies and individuals pretending to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. He also talked about fake bank notices and holiday hiring scams.
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
AURORA, IL
midwestliving.com

10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter

In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival

When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
CHICAGO, IL

