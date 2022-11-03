Beavers Lose Twice, Eliminated From Districts

Brianna Asay digs the ball up during Tenino's four-set loss to Centralia on Sept. 14.

The Tenino volleyball team’s season came to an end in Cowlitz County for the second straight year, losing to La Center and King’s Way Christian in Castle Rock on Wednesday at the 1A District 4 tournament.

No scores or stats were reported. The Beavers fell in three sets to the Wildcats at Castle Rock High School, then bussed across town to the middle school, where they lost to the Knights, again in straight sets.

Tenino finishes its season with a 3-15 record. The Beavers graduate Seaonna Morgan, but are set to bring back the rest of their roster, which included six juniors, four sophomores, and a freshman.

“What I can say is that as a team and as people these ladies grew this season more than our record will show,” first-year coach Shauna Carpenter said. “I am beyond proud of them. I could never put into words what these girls and this community has shown me as a coach. From the first day in June they bought into the journey of building a program.”