ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Beavers Lose Twice, Eliminated From Districts

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGe9S_0iwoPzM300
Brianna Asay digs the ball up during Tenino's four-set loss to Centralia on Sept. 14.

The Tenino volleyball team’s season came to an end in Cowlitz County for the second straight year, losing to La Center and King’s Way Christian in Castle Rock on Wednesday at the 1A District 4 tournament.

No scores or stats were reported. The Beavers fell in three sets to the Wildcats at Castle Rock High School, then bussed across town to the middle school, where they lost to the Knights, again in straight sets.

Tenino finishes its season with a 3-15 record. The Beavers graduate Seaonna Morgan, but are set to bring back the rest of their roster, which included six juniors, four sophomores, and a freshman.

“What I can say is that as a team and as people these ladies grew this season more than our record will show,” first-year coach Shauna Carpenter said. “I am beyond proud of them. I could never put into words what these girls and this community has shown me as a coach. From the first day in June they bought into the journey of building a program.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
camaspostrecord.com

WHS football wins first 2A title in 23 years

The Washougal football team clinched its first Greater St. Helens League title in 23 years with a 58-40 victory over Hockinson on Friday, Oct. 28. “We have a banner in our weight room reminding us of the last time (a Washougal football team) won a league title,” Washougal lineman and co-captain Jose Alvarez-Cruze told The Columbian, the Post-Record’s sister publication, after the Panthers’ 28-23 win over Columbia River on Oct. 21, one week before the league championship game against Hockinson.
WASHOUGAL, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm

A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
OREGON STATE
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tigers Upend Warriors in 5 on Senior Night

In a highly-emotional and tightly-contested regular season finale for both the Centralia and Rochester volleyball teams, the Tigers got the upperhand late in a five-set win over the Warriors Thursday night at Ron Brown Court, 25-16, 23-25, 28-26, 20-25, 15-13. Trailing in both the third and fifth sets and coming...
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Bearcats Get By Bobcats in 4

Having a hard time getting going in Aberdeen, the W.F. West volleyball team dropped its first set to the Bobcats on the road, before rattling off three straight set wins in a 16-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 win Thursday night in its regular season finale. “We started slowly and just couldn’t...
ABERDEEN, WA
kezi.com

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
thurstontalk.com

The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest

The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
OLYMPIA, WA
kptv.com

Explosion, flames at electrical substation light up Portland night

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Reported explosions and a blazing fire at a Portland electrical substation near Mt. Tabor lit up the night on Friday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a transformer problem at the intersection of Northeast 60th Avenue and...
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

New ‘no parking’ signs in Washougal draw ire

Washougal resident Lowell McCuller can still recall how stunned he felt the day he discovered, in early September, that city workers had installed several “no-parking” signs along the northern side of “Z” Street, near McCuller’s home. “I (was feeling) a whole bunch of emotions —...
WASHOUGAL, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
372
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy