I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These Trends Look the Chicest With Flat Shoes
As a VIP stylist at Nordstrom, Sandy Koszarek helps her clients build out their wardrobes. During the process, she often answers a variety of style questions. Given the resurgence of ballet flats and the appeal of flat shoes, in general, to keep comfortable, many of Koszarek's clients recently asked about which trends look the chicest with flat shoes.
30 Luxe Fall Buys from Net-a-Porter, Moda, and Nordstrom I'm Losing It Over
I'm perpetually looking at the latest pieces to hit the fashion market, and since I write The Luxury List, that includes all things designer. Recently, I've been scouring the new drops at Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, and Nordstrom whose fall arrivals have me thinking about which investment pieces will land in my closet—or at least at the top of my wish list.
I Shop All Day For a Living—These Are the 15 Coolest Things I've Seen This Month
October happens to be my favorite month of the year, so while I'm certainly mourning its departure, I'm also reminiscing about all of the great fashion items I came across this fall. Retailers were very busy stocking the new arrivals sections in October, let me tell ya. This month, I've had my eye on festive clothes (to avoid the last-minute holiday-party shopping scramble), outerwear, sweaters, and boots of every style, to name a few.
H&M Just Dropped a $40 Version of the $2000 Chloé Cardigan Fashion Girls Love
Sweater weather is something we spend half the year looking forward to, and the other half embracing (and dry cleaning), but what about the humble cardigan?. We have a theory: Sweater weather comes and goes, but cardigans are seasonless. Excluding the sartorial necessities of extremely hot or cold days, a cardigan is a versatile piece to always have on hand. Whether there's always one draped over your office chair, or an item as essential to your carry-on bag as a refillable water bottle and a good book, it's clear that cardigans—in any color, material, or style—have staying power.
These Are the 5 Biggest Handbag Trends for Spring 2023
The spring/summer 2023 runways are predicting many trends that are in store for next year. From sweet, delicate pieces like rosettes and bows to skinny pants to excessive layering to '90s-inspired tube dresses, there are fresh new trends to watch out for in the ready-to-wear space. We're also primed for some major shoe trends, including shiny satin pieces, cool pumps, and the continuation of Mary Janes. If you're wondering what is happening in the handbag realm, there is plenty of newness to have on your radar.
I'm a Fashion Editor—My Core Fall Wardrobe Includes These 10 Classic Staples
I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, but my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I've been experimenting with new trends—including everything from sheer see-through skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels—but my core wardrobe revolves around timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
My Mom Is 62, and I'm 34—These Are the J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M Items We Love
My mother and I actually have pretty similar tastes when it comes to clothes. Yes, this is despite our age difference. (I'm 34, and she's 62.) As age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, it can easily make sense that we share similar sartorial sensibilities. On that note, three stores we happen to both like are J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M. On one of her recent visits, we actually scrolled through the websites of each of the retailers because she wanted a bit of shopping inspiration.
I Tried "the Best Facial in NYC"—It's $1000 and So Luxe
I love getting facials. In my opinion, there's really no better self-care option out there. Facials not only give me a built-in amount of time to not stare at a screen and try to relax, but they also give tons of skin benefits that make the treatment truly worthwhile. My facials typically fall on the more affordable end of the spectrum (I have bills to pay!), but when I got an invite to try "the best facial in NYC," which comes with a whopping $1000 price tag, I was immediately intrigued.
Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This "Boring" Fall Staple Is It
Let's be honest for a second. As much as we all love to wear the latest trends, there are times when keeping up with what's "new" can feel like a never-ending marathon. Sometimes, you need a second to catch your breath and keep it simple—hence, the need for an arsenal of wardrobe staples. After all, you can't survive those cold-weather fronts without a few basics. While most may think of coats or even boots as that hero piece, one particular staple is vastly underrated: turtleneck sweaters.
9 Fashion Editors Share Their Feel-Good Fall Outfits
Fall presents the perfect opportunity to get creative with my outfits. I love juxtaposing sandals with sweaters or knee-high boots with miniskirts, having fun with layers, and embracing cool lightweight jackets. Can you tell this is my favorite season? So it goes without saying that I'm always looking for fresh, cool, and creative ways to dress for 65-degree weather. More than anything, I'm looking for outfit ideas that not only feel of the moment but also spark joy when I slip them on.
My Holiday Wardrobe Is Coming From Reformation and Zara—33 Things in My Cart
If you're anything like me, the holiday season is a busy time. I love an excuse to dress up, so this is a time of year when I tend to shine. Whether you're planning on attending one special event or are booked party after party, I suggest you invest in some new pieces for your special occasions. Trust me—I'll be doing the same.
I Spent Hours Searching for the Prettiest Shoes on Nordstrom—These 31 Floored Me
If you know me, you know that I'm obsessed with shoes. And I scroll through the pages of Nordstrom like it's my job. So let's combine these two things, shall we? If you, too, ever scroll through Nordstrom, you've probably noticed that it has thousands of shoes to choose from, and new ones are constantly being added, so I imagine having someone to narrow it down for you is appreciated. That's what I'm here for.
Here's Where City Girls Are Shopping Fall Footwear
Brooklyn-based writer and content creator Chinae Alexander may be known for her eclectic personal style—not to mention her brutally funny yet honest advice podcast, “Press Send”—but she’s not one to follow trends. “For me, style is all about finding things that display the confidence you have inside and working within colors, shapes, and styles that you wear versus the opposite: them wearing you,” she explains. “I prefer buying things I’ll be able to wear for years on end and mixing in a few current pieces each season to add some freshness.”
These 30 Sweaters are Under $100, But Look Like They’re $500 Or More
The best part of the weather getting colder is sweater season, if you ask me. I love getting to wrap my arms in a great cable knit, grab a warm drink, and see the leaves change and eventually the snow fall. There’s just something magical about sweater season, the holidays are coming up, and staying indoors suddenly sounds better than ever. As a New Yorker, my sweater collection is always evolving. You can never have too many, sometimes it feels like half of the year I’m bundled up in a great knit. The downfall about sweater season is that a great sweater can sometimes lean towards the pricey side, and while I love to shop I like to keep a budget in mind also. Just because I keep price in mind doesn't mean I’m willing to sacrifice style, see what I'm looking for is something that looks expensive - but isn't. Luckily for me I found 30 great sweaters that check all of my boxes, both gorgeous and on a budget.
And Now, 29 Holiday Party Shopping Finds Every Fashion Person Will Wear
Holiday party season is upon us and designers have already started dropping cool pieces that are primed for your event-packed calendar coming up in the months ahead. Whether you're in the market for jaw-dropping holiday shoes, conversation-starting bags, or pretty dresses to wear for upcoming holiday parties, there are so many great finds to have on your radar. So, which items are going to be in demand for the party circuit this season? I'm placing some bets.
Here's How to Create a Fall Capsule Wardrobe Like an NYC Girl
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
Sophie Turner Knows the #1 Boot Trend to Wear With Leggings
Do we even have to say it? Winter is coming, and obviously, Sophie Turner has her seasonal style down to a science. The Game of Thrones star was spotted on a crisp October day in NYC with her husband, Joe Jonas, both wearing black boots and oversize jackets. Yes, it's officially autumn.
These 5 Low-Key Outfits Are Flawless, and Each Piece Is Under $75
If there was one word or phrase to describe my personal style beyond classic and fashion-forward, it would be low-key. Effortless looks with a subtle injection of the latest trends will forever be my comfort zone. It’s for that very reason, when I’m seeking out fresh outfit inspiration on Instagram, I keep an eye out for looks that are understated while still managing to have a cool factor. And I can’t help but want to recreate every outfit from my most recent roundup.
After Working Out in This Brand Every Day for a Week, I'm Absolutely Obsessed
The other day, I went for a run, and about 5 minutes in, I had to start walking. I wore an activewear set that I typically reserve for low-impact exercises and it did not support me well enough. When I took off in a light jog, I didn't notice a problem at first but as the run continued I had to continuously lift up my shirt to keep myself from being exposed. I'm a DD, so wearing the right sports bra is of the utmost importance to me. A few days later, I went for a run in a set that didn't have a pocket, leading to me putting my key in my sports bra and losing it along the way. After buying a replacement key, I realized it was time for some new activewear.
Mango Just Collaborated With This French It Girl on a 10/10 Partywear Collection
We’re really being spoiled with top-tier high-street collaborations at the moment. Last week saw & Other Stories pair up with über-cool designer A.W.A.K.E Mode, and then today, Mango launched its latest collection with Camille Charrière—French It girl, original influencer, and all-around modern-day style icon. Tapping into the excitement around the upcoming party season, her 60-piece, limited-edition edit is full of sparkle and velvet, with more than a sprinkle of nineties and noughties nostalgia added in for good measure.
