NM State advances to WAC semifinals after 1-0 win over California Baptist

SEATTLE, Wash. – Survive and advance: The Aggies pulled off the win in Seattle versus the Lancers in a nail-biting match that saw no scoring in regulation.

After 90 minutes, the Aggies and Lancers were dead even at zero setting up the first overtime game for the Aggies in over a year.

The last time the Aggies went into OT was October 23, 2021, against Grand Canyon. NM State won that match in the second overtime by a score of 2-1.

This time, the Aggies needed someone to step up in a big way if they wanted to walk out with a win and avoid penalty kicks. In the end, it was a freshman who came up big for the Aggies – Sofia Beerwoth was the hero after she send a perfectly placed ball into the left corner of the net giving the Aggies the 1-0 victory.



SCORING SUMMARY | Box Score

97′ | Just seven minutes into overtime, Sofia Beerworth found some space in the Lancers half of the pitch. She made her way towards the goal box when a CBU defender got a foot on her ball. That didn’t faze her as she quickly recollected and fired a perfect shot from the right side to give the Aggies the 1-0 lead. This wound up being the game-winning goal as the Lancers failed to score the last 13 minutes of overtime.



PERFORMANCES / STATS OF NOTE

· With the win, NM State moves to 11-4-3 overall.

· This is the most wins by and Aggies team since the program’s inception in 2009.

· NM State advances to the WAC Semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

· The Lancers outshot the Aggies 16-9.

· NM state had five shots on goal, CBU had seven.

· CBU took ten corner kicks, NM state took two.

· Makenna Gottschalk nearly tied her season high in saves after she recorded seven.

· Both teams racked up the fouls in the match, combining for 29 total.

· Four yellow cards were handed out during the match: Lauryn White (14′), Mya Hammack (14′) and Sydnee Johnson (20′),

NEXT UP

The Aggies move on to the semifinal round of the tournament with their win tonight. They will square up with the host of this years tournament Seattle U. The last time the Aggies and Redhawks met up was in Las Cruces which ended in a 1-1 draw.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.