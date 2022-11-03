Read full article on original website
KTVL
Oregon agencies prepare for ongoing winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation said from downed trees to high water, their focus is to clean up before colder temperatures set in this week. "One of the things we’re watching carefully are the storm drains. There’s a lot of leaves still on the...
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
KTVL
Grants Pass looking to buy former Elk Lodge building to use as shelter
GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass city officials have put in an offer to obtain the old Elk Lodge building which will serve as shelter for people struggling with homelessness, as well as a social service facility. “We are hoping to hear back early this week about if the seller...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
KGW
Oregon farm sanctuaries accepting pumpkins to feed farm animals
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving...
Travel to Oregon's Shangri-La by the sea
COOS BAY, Ore. — If travel is a state of mind, Oregon sure makes you wonder how one region can offer such varied scenery and recreation. Even for the seasoned traveler, there's endless supply of secret places ripe for exploring. Along the Cape Arago Highway, discover a collection of...
focushillsboro.com
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
opb.org
Central Oregon school district, camp release joint statement following alleged transphobia
Following accusations of transphobia and a hasty removal of students from a camp, a Central Oregon school district met with an outdoor school last month to discuss their future together. Culver Schools Superintendent Stefanie Garber and Camp Tamarack Executive Director Charlie Anderson released a joint statement Wednesday following the district’s...
opb.org
New dental program bridges gap for Oregon veterans without oral health care
Veterans who don’t qualify for the Oregon Health Plan can start applying for a state-funded dental program that started Nov. 1. The “Veteran Dental Program” is a first in the state and is meant to bridge a gap in veterans’ access to oral health care. The dental benefits are separate and distinct from those offered by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
kezi.com
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
KDRV
Medford Parks Department and Rogue Valley Transportation District push efforts to prevent vandalism and drug use at local parks
Medford - The Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) and the Medford Parks and Recreation facilities department have installed ‘vandalism proof’ bathrooms to help reduce damages in frequently visited areas. These projects have been in the works for a few years, the Medford parks department installed two bathrooms that...
WWEEK
Record Rains Pummel Oregon, and Wind Drives a Houseboat Across State Lines
An “atmospheric river” flowed over Portland yesterday, pouring over 2 inches of water on parts of the city. The National Weather Service called it a “record rainfall day.” The 4 inches dropped in Astoria on Nov. 4 doubled its previous daily record. Portland tied its previous mark—1.87 inches—set in 1969.
KDRV
Police arrest 75-year-old Ashland woman whose speed passed her age
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today it arrested a 75-year-old woman overnight. It says the arrest followed a police pursuit after she was spotted driving 112 miles per hour. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says this evening the driver is Katherine Essex...
KTVL
Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon
MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
roguevalleymessenger.com
Josephine County Sheriff candidate: Jonathan Knapp
JK: As a resident of Josephine County, I am disappointed in the services we are currently receiving and the constant request for additional funds, I feel I can resolve those issues. I have a passion for service and a unique law enforcement experience which motivates me to seek the Office of Sheriff.
KTVL
All this wet weather to improve drought in parts of Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Experts say the wet and cooler November that parts of Oregon are seeing is expected to improve drought conditions. "With the current drought, what we are forecasting is that with these rains that we are having, that most places in Oregon will see improving drought conditions or complete removal of the drought by January," said Treena Jensen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
klcc.org
City of Medford officially responds to Ehrlich's lawsuit
The City of Medford has formally responded to a lawsuit filed by an Oregon Public Broadcasting journalist. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, the suit stems from April Ehrlich’s arrest and detainment by Medford Police two years ago. Ehrlich’s suit is for damages incurred when she was prevented from...
