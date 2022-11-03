Read full article on original website
Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down
MED - Free Report) delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3.
MDU Resources (MDU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Rises
MDU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago earnings of 68 cents per share. GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 73 cents compared...
FLEETCOR (FLT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
FLT - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.24 per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $4.15-$4.25.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, EPS View Cut
LHX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 5.2%. The bottom line however improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and fewer average diluted shares outstanding.
AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Down
AMN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 in the third quarter of 2022, which improved 48.6% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $2.00. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.10, reflecting a 36.4%...
Radian Group (RDN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
RDN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.1%. The bottom line increased 95.5% year over year. The results reflected higher monthly premium policy insurance in force, higher investment income and lower expenses, offset by lower premiums...
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
KMI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents per share. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $5,177 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....
Denali (DNLI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Pipeline in Focus
DNLI - Free Report) incurred a loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 83 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents per share on higher expenses. Collaboration revenues came in at $3.6 million in the...
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Mark
JCI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 12.5% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter was 98 cents. Total revenues of $6,725 million missed the Zacks...
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Oshkosh (OSK) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Up Marginally Y/Y
OSK - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-expected sales and earnings across Defense, Fire & Emergency and Commercial segments. The bottom line also came down nearly 5% from $1.05 recorded in the year-ago period.
Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat
MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BELFB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 94.74%. A...
Flowserve (FLS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
FLS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 20 cents from non-recurring items) of 9 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 67% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt the performance. Flowserve’s total sales of $872.9 million...
