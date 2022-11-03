Read full article on original website
WIBW
No. 17 Washburn volleyball set for MIAA tournament
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Ichabods know where they stand in terms of the MIAA tournament starting next week. The ‘Bods fell to Missouri Western State Saturday afternoon but they’re the fifth seed in the MIAA tournament and will play fourth seed Central Oklahoma Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. This was a team Washburn lost twice to in the regular season.
WIBW
Washburn Rural boys soccer finishes fourth in state
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues’ outstanding season did not end the way they wanted, as Dodge City came out on top 2-1 Saturday afternoon in the Third Place game. This marked the third straight season Washburn Rural made it to state and they end the 2022 campaign at 16-5.
WIBW
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A professor at Washburn University is under review for allegedly dressing up in blackface for a Halloween dance routine. Holly O’Neill took part in a reenactment of the Michael Jackson song and dance, “Thriller.” Some at the university say her skin looked dark during the routine.
WIBW
USD-501 celebrates historic graduation rates and Native American Heritage Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools celebrated their 2022 graduation rates reaching a historic high. On Thursday night the Board of Education and District Leaders recognized principals and staff from Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park, Hope Street, and Capital City School for helping their students succeed. In the...
WIBW
Topeka High celebrates Marine Corps’ birthday, honors those served
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School JROTC hosted their annual Marine Corps Ball in their cafeteria Saturday. The event celebrated 247 years of the Marine Corps’ existence and honored current military personnel, veterans and those who died in combat. Pictures were taken, dinner and desserts were served...
Kansas high school football final game scores: These teams are advancing in state playoffs
Varsity Kansas has you covered with winners across the state in Friday’s second round of postseason play.
WIBW
Washburn Rural boys soccer falls in state semifinals
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - After making the state semifinals three straight years, in 2022, the No. 2 Washburn Rural Junior Blues fall short to No. 1 Mill Valley Friday night, 1-0. The Junior Blues drop to 16-4 and they will play 19-1 Dodge City Saturday in the Third Place game at noon at Wichita-Stryker Complex.
WIBW
Students at Topeka school learn how to rock in after school club
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A newly formed “School of Rock” is jamming at one Topeka school. 35 aspiring musicians at State Street Elementary School meet after school as a part of the Rock Band Club. The students, who are in 3rd-5th grade, have the opportunity to stay after school...
WIBW
Parade held in Downtown Topeka to honor local Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Topeka Veterans Parade Sunflower Salute presented by the Military Veteran Project was held this weekend. Community members took over the streets of downtown Topeka as they gathered Saturday morning to honor our local veterans. The parade started at 11 a.m., and the route went from the State Capitol to the main stage on 10th and Kansas. WIBW’s Melissa Brunner and Major Jason Davee once again emceed the event.
WIBW
Local philanthropists honored for giving back to the community in various ways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An award ceremony to honor local philanthropists for their community efforts and support was at the Topeka Country Club Thursday morning. The Topeka Association of Fundraising Professionals decided to host its celebratory philanthropy luncheon on Thursday, which is just two weeks away from National Philanthropy Day on November 15.
WIBW
No charges for Emporia High football team after alleged battery
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No felony charges are coming after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team before the season began. KVOE reports the decision was made Thursday and announced Friday, after the team ended its season with a playoff loss to Blue Valley Southwest.
WIBW
Activist begins conversation to return Topeka HBCU to black community
WIBW
F-35 flyover planned for KU football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter...
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
WIBW
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
Alcohol played part in Emporia State football player’s drowning
GRAND LAKE – The death of an Emporia State football player who jumped off a cliff on Grand Lake last summer was an accidental drowning, according to a medical report released Thursday. Brexten Green, from Cashion, died July 2, in the Dripping Springs arm of Grand Lake. His body was recovered in approximately 31 feet […]
WIBW
Sunflower Salute honors veterans in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s annual tribute to veterans returns to the downtown streets Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sunflower Salute parade steps off at 11 a.m. from SW 10th and Harrison. The parade will proceed down 10th to S. Kansas Ave., where it will pass a reviewing, where participants will be recognized before heading north on Kansas Ave. Anyone who would like to participate should register at SW 6th and Harrison, starting at 9 a.m.
LJWORLD
Lawrence has seen sharp increase of behavior issues at middle schools, with over 500 incidents in the first quarter
The Lawrence school district has seen a 60% increase in behavior issues at the middle school level compared to the beginning of last school year, with more than 500 incidents reported the first quarter. About 85% of the incidents occurred at two schools, Liberty Memorial Central Middle School and Billy Mills Middle School.
WIBW
KU men’s basketball takes down Pitt State in exhibition match
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball unofficially opened its season with an exhibition match against Pittsburg State on Thursday night, and took the Gorillas down 94-63. Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 23 points on the night. Freshman Gradey Dick was right behind him with 20. Kevin McCullar Jr. also made a quick impact on the court with 13 points.
WIBW
Downtown Manhattan, Shawnee Co. Courthouse to light up green for veterans
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Green lights will light up areas of Manhattan and Topeka to show support for veterans and their families. Riley County says that starting Sunday, Nov. 6, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The display will last one weekend and is part of a national event.
