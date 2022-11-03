MUSD's Exceptional Student Services aims to connect families with resources

For Kathryn Mikronis, her family has been on a journey. Her son was diagnosed with autism early on in life.

"We got a diagnosis at two years old, which is incredibly early," she said. "He didn't have the ability to write. At three in preschool he couldn't communicate. "

So she jumped into action and called around her school district. She said there was a lot of support at the Marana Unified School District.

"I had to figure out what do I do and what is autism," she said.

She said she's grateful for the support from the district.

"The aids that work one on one with the kids every day, they know the kids better than the teachers do sometimes," she said.

So today she was the first to arrive at the district's first parent night for the Exceptional Students Services department.

"We came up with this idea that there should be a meeting where we actually teach parents," she said.

The goal for the district is to connect families who need it with services both inside and outside the community.

"Reconnecting and reestablishing relationships with families is really crucial for student success," Sarah Clem, the director for Exceptional Student Services, said.

They are able to provide students with individual education plans.

"Knowledge is power and the more parents know, the more they can participate in it fully," she said.

She encourages any families with questions to reach out to the MUSD.

