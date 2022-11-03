Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Premium Mercedes EQE sedan won't compete with the Tesla Model 3/S directly as US pricing of the electric E-class is revealed
Besides the recently unveiled EQE crossover, or what Mercedes calls a "multipurpose variant," it also has an E-class electric sedan with the same name that was announced in 2021 and went on sale for European customers back in the spring. This same luxury Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan will be launched in the US this month and now the storied automaker announced the pricing that eschews direct competition with either the Tesla Model S or the cheaper Model 3.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Autoblog
Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants
Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
Someone Already Crashed A C8 Z06 Corvette
Back on October 23 Instagram account zr1_m7 shared one of the sadder images we’ve seen lately: a busted-up C8 Corvette Z06 sitting sideways at an intersection. Taken in Bloomfield, Michigan, the photo is the aftermath of an accident and has people quite upset. Considering production for the new Z06 will be quite limited and lots of enthusiasts and collectors can’t wait to get their hands on one, that’s understandable.
5 Cars Perfect For A Dodge Inline-Six HurriCrate Engine Swap
Dodge's decision to offer a series of crate engines based on its new Hurricane 3.0-liter inline-six is a brilliant move. It also adds further fuel to the rumor that the Hurricane will power Dodge's next-generation muscle cars. It's an open secret that it will be used in Jeep and Ram products, but not as a replacement for the V8 models, but rather in addition.
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
Flooded 2022 Maserati MC20 for Sale Probably Just Needs To Be Put in Rice
CopartItalian cars are known to have questionable wiring from the factory. After being submerged in water, it might have actually improved.
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' '69 Camaro shares only two parts with original
Ringbrothers' latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. While it may resemble the 1969 classic, it's been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original. The build...
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Carscoops
1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face
If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
US News and World Report
How Much is a Used Tesla?
Tesla’s luxury electric cars offer great performance and a lot of topic for discussion. If you’re in the market for a used Tesla, here’s what you need to know. Few automakers have made as many headlines in recent years as Tesla. Put aside the social media shenanigans of the brand’s enigmatic leader, Elon Musk, and the cars themselves are well worth discussing, from their polarizing styling to their impressive performance to their controversial use of partially autonomous driving technology.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
