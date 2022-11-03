ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Philly's On 4th GM in Fond du Lac known for selling huge winning lottery tickets

By Tyler Job
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEsCY_0iwoL1Cs00

Fond du Lac is known for its "Miracle Mile," a stretch of stores along South Main Street that have sold several big-time winning lottery tickets in the past.

Phil Moses, the general manager of Philly's On 4th — which technically isn't located along the "Miracle Mile" — used to work along the lucky stretch of road.

Moses says back in 1994, he sold a $6.5 million winning ticket at a store his parents used to own on the "Miracle Mile."

Kool Quick Stop on Main Street — formerly known as Ma and Pa's Grocery Express — is the place where Moses' son sold a winning ticket worth $208 million to 100 cheese workers in 2006.

"That was a nice, little hit," Moses said.

It seems like an ordinary neighborhood store, but Philly's on 4th is a hotspot, whether it's because people love the business, or they want to become instantly rich.

"I've come here all my life because I've always lived in this area," Conor Reilly said, who bought a Powerball ticket. "This is where we go for the lotto tickets."

Reilly's Powerball ticket costs him just $2, but it could make him a billionaire.

"I'm not going to hold my breath," Reilly said. "But, you can't win if you don't play."

Tyler Job
People line up at Philly's On 4th in Fond du Lac to buy goods and/or lottery tickets.

Turns out people from all over the state want their shot at the $1.2 billion jackpot.

Moses says people from Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee are buying Powerball tickets at his store.

"Can always tell they look around, and they're like, 'is this the lucky place?,'" Moses said.

Well, arguably yes.

"We call it the Miracle on 4th Street," Moses said. "We're Philly's on 4th. Just kind of a little triangle that's had some million dollar winners. And we're looking to be the first billion dollar winner in Fond du Lac."

What would Reilly do if he won all of that money?

"Maybe we'll just go on vacation all the time," he said.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Moses says a couple months ago, his mother won the All or Nothing jackpot of $100,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Go Valley Kids

NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!

The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hy-Vee opens sixth store in the state of Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new grocery store is opening its doors in Ashwaubenon. Customers say the store will serve as a one-stop shop for all their household needs. Hy-Vee customer Denny Knutson says the new Hy-Vee store has everything he needs. “They’ll offer you coffee, lunch, shopping, and...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart

WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeemag.com

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions

Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy