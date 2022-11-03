Read full article on original website
A Tribute to Joan Didion and Cindy Sherman’s Film Stills Highlight L.A.’s Must-Visit Fall Art Shows
Two just-opened art exhibits showcase the work of powerfully influential women who trained their keen focus on L.A. and the film industry, while a retrospective look at the oeuvre of South African artist William Kentridge opens Nov. 12 at The Broad. Joan Didion: What She Means Hammer Museum, Westwood Like Joan Didion herself, this new show paying homage to the famed Slouching Towards Bethlehem writer is the perfect blend of East and West coasts. Curated by her friend and mentee, New Yorker writer and critic Hilton Als, to reflect her interests and inspirations, the show tracks the places Didion lived and...
The New York Comedy Festival Returns in Full Force
In 2021 with America barely emerging from the pandemic, Louis Faranda and his team struggled to get comedians and clubs to commit to the New York Comedy Festival. This year, however, people were approaching Faranda way back in February, eager to be included in the event running Nov. 7-13. The result is a festival “with more shows than ever — more than 150 shows and way over 200 comedians,” says Caroline Hirsch, festival founder and Carolines on Broadway owner. She says the fest continues expanding into new territory including the UBS Arena, just over the Queens border into Nassau County, the...
Chris Redd Opened Up About Being Attacked Before His New York Comedy Show
"It was just so much blood.... There was blood gushing out my face."
Kim Kardashian Is Sleek In Black Leather Gown For LACMA’s Art & Film Gala: Photos
Kim Kardashian was a vision in a fitted leather gown by Balenciaga featuring their signature glove detail. The reality star, 41, stunned as she posed on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. The dress ended in a dramatic train adding to the evening vibe of the ensemble, and she kept the rest of the look simple with just a pointy shoe. She opted for a beachy wave through her blonde-dyed hair, keeping her makeup bold in neutral tones with long lashes and a defined lip.
Mimi Parker, singer for indie band Low, dies from ovarian cancer
Mimi Parker, singer, songwriter and drummer for the Minnesota indie band, has died from ovarian cancer, her husband said. She was 54 or 55. Parker’s soprano vocals and economical drumming defined the sound of the band from Duluth, which she founded with her husband, Alan Sparhawk, according to Rolling Stone.
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked for...
