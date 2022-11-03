ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter

By RONALD BLUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaZro_0iwoJMaS00
1 of 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow.

Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he’ll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic’s second no-hitter.

“He’s one of the best,” Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said after Houston’s 5-0 victory Wednesday tied the Series at two games apiece. “Just got to go out there and have the best at-bats we can and do what we can to get some runs up there.”

Verlander failed to hold a five-run lead in the opener, a 6-5, 10-inning loss for the Astros that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts. The 39-year-old ace, expected to win his third Cy Young Award in a few weeks, has the highest ERA of any pitcher to throw at least 30 innings in the Fall Classic.

“Second time through the lineup they made some adjustments and did a better job of spoiling some decent pitches,” Verlander said before Game 4. “And then when I did make mistakes, they hit ’em. And then it just kind of compounded a little bit.”

Perfect through three innings, Verlander allowed Nick Castellanos’ RBI single and Alec Bohm’s two-run double in the fourth, then another two-run double to J.T. Realmuto in the fifth.

“I’ve been around long enough, man. I’ve had plenty of games,” Verlander said. “I’ve had everything happen — not everything. You always see something new in this game. That’s the old adage, anyway. But I’m not like dwelling on what went wrong-type thing.”

He will be facing a Phillies team that hasn’t gotten a hit since Castellanos’ leadoff single in the sixth inning of Game 3. Before Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to blank Philadelphia on Wednesday night, the only Series no-hitter was Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

Verlander insisted he was a couple of fickle bounces in Game 1 from getting that elusive World Series win.

“I’m not going to sit here and dwell too much and be like, `Oh, I just got hit all over the yard,‘” he said. “I think you try to keep a positive mindset and say, `Well, had a couple things gone my way, maybe things would have been very different.’ So hopefully things will go my way next time.”

Verlander was 18-4 with a big league-best 1.75 ERA in his return from Tommy John surgery this season. Acquired by the Astros from Detroit in 2017, he’s eligible for free agency and could be making his last start for Houston.

“It’s premature,” he said. “Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t. I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city. And it’s really been a blessing and a wonderful time in my career. ... We talked a lot about how this year I’ve just tried to be more in the moment and be present and enjoy the ride.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

'I was gonna run through a wall': How two miraculous Astros catches finally gave Justin Verlander his first World Series win

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander has a championship ring, two Cy Young awards, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year award, and whatever they give you for winning the triple crown. And on Thursday night in Philadelphia, in the 517th game of his career and his ninth start in the Fall Classic, the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer got something new: Waiting for him at his locker was the officially authenticated lineup card from Game 5 of the World Series, the one that says Justin Verlander was the winning pitcher in the Houston Astros' 3-2 victory to give them a 3-2 series lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies-Astros Game 5: Justin Verlander finally gets World Series victory with masterful escape act

PHILADELPHIA - At long last, Astros starter Justin Verlander has his World Series victory. In his seventh career World Series start, spanning 16 years and three different decades, this was his first win. And while we know the W-L record isn't close to the best metric by which a pitcher is measured, he had earned pretty much every bit of his record to this point.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show

The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. But they're definitely not perfect. Yes, it's nitpicking to try to find anything wrong with a team that's 8-0 and often looks dominant and maybe even unbeatable. And "wrong" is a relative term anyway for a team that's ranked near the top in nearly every conceivable category in the league.
DALLAS, PA
ESPN

Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA -- — Justin Verlander beamed like a first-time big leaguer, and the Houston Astros feted the 244-game winner like a baby-faced rookie. “They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just doused me with all sorts of stuff," he said. "And it was one of the best feelings in my career.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant said Friday the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week a bit differently — a week in which his coach was fired and teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Then Durant clarified on Twitter that he doesn’t condone hate speech and “is about spreading love always.” Durant spoke Friday at the Nets’ shootaround in Washington ahead of the evening’s game against the Wizards. When asked what he thought of Irving’s recent conduct, which landed the guard a suspension of at least five games, Durant said: “I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. I just didn’t like anything that went on. “I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.”
JACKSONVILLE, NY
The Associated Press

Capitals play the Oilers on losing streak

Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals aim to break their four-game slide when they play the Edmonton Oilers. Washington has a 3-2-1 record at home and a 5-6-2 record overall. The Capitals have a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Florida visits Anaheim after Verhaeghe’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (6-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-7-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -207, Ducks +171; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-4 loss to the...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday MIAMI DOLPHINS at CHICAGO BEARS — MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erike Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, OL Austin Jackson, WR River Cracraft. CHICAGO: WR Velus Jones Jr., Ja’Tyre Carter, TE Jake Tonges, DB Lamar Jackson, OL Alex Leatherwood.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy