Pataskala, OH

Licking Heights Middle School to recognize, honor veterans

By Special to Pataskala Standard
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
Members of the Licking Heights Middle School Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society are excited to announce the return of a live Veterans Day Program on Nov. 10 at the school.

"Veterans put their lives on the line, and they choose to serve in the military, leaving their families behind," eighth grader and NJHS President Brady Bland said. "Licking Heights has always been passionate about Veterans Day even when it was virtual. Our program is special."

All middle school students are invited to bring a veteran to the school on Thursday, Nov. 10 for breakfast and a special program. The festivities will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at LHMS, 4000 Mink Street, Pataskala. Invitations to the event went out the week of Oct. 17.

"This will be the first in-person event to honor veterans since the pandemic," eighth grade social studies teacher Carla Smith said. "It began 14 years ago with students bringing their veterans to breakfast in the library, which is now the districts intermediate building. Each year we have added something new to make it not only better, but more meaningful."

Veterans will begin arriving around 8 a.m., where they will be greeted by students and enjoy coffee, donuts and fellowship. They will also have an opportunity to visit a photo booth and get a personalized picture and frame.

After breakfast, Veterans will be escorted to the auditorium for a program that includes posting of the colors, student performances from the districts award winning band and choir, a Q&A session with those in attendance and special recognition of our veterans.

For the last two years, the festivities were switched to an online format that featured student submitted photos honoring family and friends who served their country.

"The band still played, the choir still sang, and the students created art all in an effort to still pay tribute to those who gave their service," Smith said. "We will still offer an online format this year."

Still a big component of the program has been showcasing letters of gratitude from the students, Smith said. All students, within their social studies classes, write a thank you letter to a Veteran. The best of these is read in-person and the rest are bundled with a ribbon and distributed to veterans in attendance to thank them for service to country.

Information submitted by Licking Heights Local Schools.

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

