Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO