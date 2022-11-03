Read full article on original website
Fans upset after controversial safety call in Georgia vs. Tennessee game
Just as both these potent offenses hit a snag in the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup, it appeared that the Bulldogs' defense had come up with some points. After the Dawgs pinned the Vols down on their own 1-yard line off Brett Thorson's brilliant punt, Hendon Hooker was working from inside his end ...
Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game
At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout
Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing Following Georgia Touchdown After Controversial Call
The Georgia Bulldogs may be up in Saturday's huge SEC matchup with Tennessee, but a very questionable forward pass call cost them a safety and possession. Pinned inside the one, the Vols seemingly fumbled and were tackled in the endzone for a safety, but that call was ultimately reversed. Nevertheless,...
College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia
The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on ...
TN, GA governors make wager on Tennessee-Georgia game
TN, GA governors make wager on Tennessee-Georgia game
Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game
It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee make wager ahead of UGA-Tennessee football game
ATHENS — In addition to maintaining their undefeated seasons and building up a case for a berth in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia vs. Tennessee football game in Athens will have an additional thing on the line: a friendly wager between governors. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee...
The Road to Athens: What UT fans need to know rolling into Athens
Here's what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens for the football game.
Man puts off amputation to watch Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tracy McDaniel is known to almost everyone as Bo. Bo has spent much of the past decade dealing with failed surgeries on his ankle, many resulting in another surgery, his most recent ended in a metal plate cracking. Faced with severe pain, and little options to...
Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal
Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
Teen carrying loaded shotgun arrested by KPD
Teen carrying loaded shotgun arrested by KPD
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
UGA athletics mourns the passing of Ernie Battinelli
Ernie Battinelli, who served the University of Georgia Athletic Association for two decades, passed away Wednesday in Athens. Battinelli has been a mainstay within the Athletic Association, catering events and game days, while serving student-athletes on a daily basis at the grab-and-go station. Battinelli had a distinguished career in the restaurant business and became a familiar face at Georgia athletic events.
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state.
Lady Vols’ Kellie Harper voted USA TODAY SEC Coach of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth-year Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper has been voted the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, and three Lady Vols have been named to the media organization’s Preseason All-SEC teams. USA TODAY named Lady Vol seniors Jordan Horston...
Vince Dooley laid to rest after Thursday funeral in Athens
Longtime Georgia Bulldog football coach and University of Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley was laid to rest after a private funeral held Thursday at UGA’s Catholic Center. Dooley died one week ago today at the age of 90. From WSB TV…. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order...
Sevier Co. crews working to contain 60 acre brush fire
Sevier Co. crews working to contain 60 acre brush fire
Hartwell, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
