'Andor' Episode 9's Interrogation Scene Cements Dedra Meero as One of Star Wars' Best Villains
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
'The Mosquito Coast' Season 2 Review: Justin Theroux Can't Salvage This Scattered Adaptation
Of all the many works of film and television to attempt to adapt a novel, The Mosquito Coast remains one of the most strange. Supposedly based on the far more nuanced 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, who is also the uncle of the show’s star Justin Theroux, it has drastically changed the era, almost all of the narrative journey, and made what is essentially an unrecognizable adaptation. Making substantial alterations isn't necessarily a bad thing, as proved by a work like The Leftovers which also starred Theroux and made bold leaps in moving beyond its source material to become one of the best shows of all time. While The Mosquito Coast was never aspiring to be as emotionally resonant as that show, over the 10 episodes of Season 2 it perpetually struggles to find anything interesting of its own to grapple with and ends up just tossing all it can at the wall only for very little to stick.
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
'Andor' Episode 9 Just Revealed the Empire's Most Evil Form of Torture Yet
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.To say that Andor's latest episode was excellent and thrilling is, by now, almost redundant. "Nobody's Listening!" has a very suggestive title, talking about Cassian's (Diego Luna) argument with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) in the prison on Narkina 5, but there was a character who was actually listening to something. Back on Ferrix, Bix Calleen's (Adria Arjona) interrogation process quickly turned into torture as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) grew tired of wasting time trying to get answers through questions.
'Lady Chatterley's Lover' Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell Begin a Classic Love Affair
When it comes to classic love tales turned into on-screen productions, the last year has brought us some amazing adaptations. 2021 saw the legendary tale of Cyrano turned into a musical powerhouse film starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., and this year fans are eagerly awaiting the Starz series version of the seductive and rivalry-filled classic Dangerous Liaisons starring Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton. Today, Netflix has revealed a trailer for one of 2022’s most highly anticipated forbidden love stories-turned-films, Lady Chatterley’s Lover.
The 10 Best Quotes From ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy
Fans continue to wait for details about a second season of The Rings of Power, which has no confirmed release date yet. The TV series, while flawed, still managed to depict aspects of J. R. R. Tolkien’s legendary work, and renewed interest in the award-winning movie adaptation directed by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
How Much of 'The Serpent Queen' Is Based on Real History?
Catherine de’ Medici has been depicted as The Black Queen in a number of different period dramas, with each take tending to be more extreme on her life and choices than the other. Starz's The Serpent Queen, based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, looks at the oft-misrepresented Queen of France from a fresh perspective.
'Andor's Andy Serkis Reveals His Character's Backstory, and It Might Surprise You
Fans of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy know that Andy Serkis is no stranger to a galaxy far, far away, but with Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor, the beloved performer got to originate a very different type of role. Serkis’ Kino Loy is introduced in Episode 8 of the series when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is shipped off to Narkina 5 to work at an Imperial factory facility. While very little has been revealed about the character as of Episode 9, the narrative makes it clear that Kino has been at the factory long enough to be elevated into the position of the foreman of Unit 5-2-D, and with only around 250 days left of his sentence—he’s not looking for anyone to cause trouble that my jeopardize his chance at freedom.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Two 'Orange is the New Black' Stars to 'WandaVision' Spinoff
Agatha is on a spree to expand her coven! After recently casting Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, two more have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Actors Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have joined the Disney+ series in undisclosed roles as per a new report by Deadline. Previously, Emma Caulfield Ford also revealed that she’ll be back on the set to reprise her WandaVision role, Dottie.
'House of the Dragon' Is Setting Us Up for Another Daenerys-Level Heartbreak With Rhaenyra
For seven and a half seasons, Game of Thrones gave us a heroine worthy of worship in Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), breaker of chains and killer of evil men. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the girl we dreamed would win the day was stabbed in the heart, and we were left to mourn the loss of our awe-inspiring Khaleesi. Meanwhile, the surface parallels between Daenerys and her ancestor Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) are obvious. They are both strong Targaryen women with white blonde hair and a talent for bringing bad men to their knees, and their commonalities further extend to include their tragic character arcs and the way viewers are positioned to support them. Based on the plot in Fire and Blood their endings will be similar too, and likely similarly devastating for fans.
'The Crown' Season 5 Review: Both the Monarchy and the Series Struggle to Stay Relevant
A predictable cycle always seems to crop up in the press right around the time that Netflix is gearing up to premiere a new season of The Crown. Someone makes headlines with the declaration that Peter Morgan's longtime series should come packaged with an indication that what's being depicted is fiction, the streamer responds to those assertions by issuing its own statement about the dramatization of events, and eventually, audiences tune in regardless of whether such a disclaimer exists. Rinse, repeat.
Wanna Play A Game? Why Games Are Well Suited For Horror Films
Horror, especially in recent years, is a very crafty and unique genre. Some films are fairly straightforward, some make you think, and some are just off-the-wall bizarre. But some films are just purely and simply fun. The films that are good for movie nights or those just dipping their toes into the genre. Perhaps the most interesting and entertaining concept for a horror film is that of games.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Ending Explained: Who’s That Knocking on the Door?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Enola Holmes 2London's got a new detective in town, and she's determined to solve any mystery thrown at her — if only someone would actually give her a mystery to solve. In Enola Holmes 2, the titular detective (played by Millie Bobby Brown) struggles to be taken seriously as a sleuth by the people of London. Not exactly an easy feat when your older brother is none other than the famed Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).
25 Photos That Will Make Late-Era Millennials A) Nostalgic B) Sigh At The Passage Of Time Or C) Both A And B
Prepare to feel some type of way.
How Stephen King's Dollar Store Priced Horror Led to an Oscar-Nominated Film
With over 60 novels, somewhere around 50 film adaptations, and more than 200 short stories, Stephen King is a master contributor of the horror genre. You'd be hard-pressed to find others within the horror community who have achieved the excellence and notoriety he has. One thing that Stephen King has contributed to the horror and film community that goes widely unnoticed is his Dollar Baby Program. This program allows aspiring filmmakers to get their start by being allowed to use one of King's short stories and turn it into a short film. Sweet, right?! The cherry on top is that these short stories only cost the filmmakers $1. You read that right, just $1! Four quarters are all it takes to get your film adaptation in the hands of arguably the greatest horror writer of all time.
Henry Cavill's Best Roles, Ranked From Stoic To Charming
Whether he was a super human alien from Krypton come to save earth or a double agent hellbent on beating up Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill has quite an entertaining career through the last twenty years. While some of his roles exhibit very similar traits, there are a few that stand out as truly amazing performances that show off his range of talent.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Director Harry Bradbeer Reveals How a Real Event Inspired the Sequel
With his sequel film Enola Holmes 2 hitting Netflix on November 4, director Harry Bradbeer sat down with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub to share a little insight on Enola Holmes’ (Millie Bobby Brown) return to screen. After the events of the first film, Enola sets out to establish her very own detective agency on the industrial streets of London. This proves to be a trickier undertaking than she’d expected, both in separating herself from her acclaimed older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and tackling the difficult societal atmosphere of the times.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'
Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Reveals When the Sequel Takes Place in the MCU
For avid Marvel fans, charting out the exact timeline of when their favorite MCU titles are placed is quite crucial. Ever since Avengers: Endgame took a 5-year jump, the timeline for the following movies and corresponding Disney+ series are set beyond 2023. While some features address these timelines with Easter eggs, which was seen in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, putting the events of the features in chronological order, other features like WandaVision, Loki, and Black Widow directly address the events of Endgame by showing the post-blip effects. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters bringing a close to Phase 4 on the big screen, the question of where is it placed in the timeline looms large over the fandom.
