ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’

Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
kitco.com

Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
kitco.com

ETF outflows to cap gold price rally, says TD Securities

(Kitco News) After a strong $50 move higher on Friday, does gold have a chance at a breakout? TD Securities says it's too early for gold to move, citing strong ETF outflows and bloated long positioning. December Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,681.90, up 0.32% on the day...
Markets Insider

The Fed has opened the door to a pivot, Scott Minerd says. Here's what Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and 4 top investors make of its latest interest rate move.

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive time Wednesday. Top investors are sharing how they think the central bank's latest move will impact markets. Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian, and Wall Street's top stock pickers are weighing up the Fed meeting and Powell's comments.
kitco.com

Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers

Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
NASDAQ

South African rand slides as traders await U.S. midterms

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday, as traders awaited results from the U.S. midterm elections. At 0714 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.7400 against the dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close. "The U.S. midterm elections are taking centre stage and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy