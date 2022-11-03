Read full article on original website
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
msn.com
U.S. stocks clinch 3rd day of gains as investors await midterm election results, inflation report
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, with all three benchmarks notching a third day of gains, as investors awaited the results of U.S. midterm elections, as well as October inflation data due out later in the week. How stocks did. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 333.83 points, or 1%,...
Stocks may be set up for 'amazingly strong' results as Fed uncertainty eases and investor sentiment improves, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Market sentiment and uncertainty over Fed policy is set to improve next year, which could give a boost to stocks, Jim Paulsen said. Uncertainty is higher than 82% of the time since 1987, and market bullishness is nearing a record low. When those indicators improve in tandem, stocks see "amazingly...
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to Bullish Pattern Suggesting Bitcoin Could Trade at $80,000 Next Year
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has pointed to a bullish chart pattern that suggests the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could trade at the $80,000 mark by next year if it plays out. In a tweet shared with their over 30,000 followers on the microblogging platform, popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency...
kitco.com
Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
CNBC
Here's why Jim Cramer says investors should stay away from 'fool's gold' software stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to stay away from software stocks. "Data has become fool's gold. Data is iron pyrite. When you hear the word data and you see a loss, I don't care what kind of growth the company has, I don't care what kind of software it owns, it is bad," he said.
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly touches a new low for the year, FTX token plunges more than 75% in broad crypto sell-off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Those declines spread throughout the rest of the market, at one point even stealing steam from the stock market rally. Smaller...
U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while shares of Meta Platforms jumped on a report of job cuts at the Facebook parent.
Bitcoin volatility hits 2022 low as analysts predict ‘explosive price movement’
Bitcoin volatility has fallen to one of the lowest points in its history, leading analysts to warn that major price movements may follow. The cryptocurrency rose above $21,000 on Friday following a 5 per cent price surge, though remains in the $18,000 to $24,000 range that it has traded within since mid June.
msn.com
Dow sheds 650 points, stocks post worst day after any election in a decade as control of Congress remains in flux
Stocks finished sharply lower, near session lows Wednesday, a day before the October consumer inflation report and as tight races in midterm elections left control of the U.S. House and Senate up for grabs. Instead of the usual boost, the Dow and S&P 500 posted their worst decline a day...
kitco.com
ETF outflows to cap gold price rally, says TD Securities
(Kitco News) After a strong $50 move higher on Friday, does gold have a chance at a breakout? TD Securities says it's too early for gold to move, citing strong ETF outflows and bloated long positioning. December Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,681.90, up 0.32% on the day...
The Fed has opened the door to a pivot, Scott Minerd says. Here's what Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and 4 top investors make of its latest interest rate move.
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive time Wednesday. Top investors are sharing how they think the central bank's latest move will impact markets. Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian, and Wall Street's top stock pickers are weighing up the Fed meeting and Powell's comments.
kitco.com
Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers
Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
The Fed will pull ahead in the 'reverse currency war' and squeeze the dollar even higher after a strong jobs report, Goldman Sachs says
US jobs strength gives the Federal Reserve scope to keep hiking interest rates, Goldman Sachs said. That should cement the surging dollar's dominance and keep the Fed ahead in the "reverse currency war". The Fed looks set to deliver rate hikes that other central banks will struggle to match, it...
NASDAQ
South African rand slides as traders await U.S. midterms
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday, as traders awaited results from the U.S. midterm elections. At 0714 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.7400 against the dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close. "The U.S. midterm elections are taking centre stage and...
