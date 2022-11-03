Effective: 2022-11-06 05:19:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. This includes Highway 26 through Government Camp and Highway 20 through Tombstone and Santiam Passes. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO