onscene.tv
Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego
11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Man in East Village
A man in his 40s was shot in the head Saturday and declared dead in a street in the East Village, police said. Officers were called to the 1600 block of K Street at 5:36 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. The officers found...
Tips Sought in Fatal 2014 Shooting of Vaafuti Togiailua in Golden Hill
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in determining who fatally shot a man in a Golden Hill-area neighborhood eight years ago. Vaafuti Togiailua, 41, was sitting in a parked car in the 900 block of 26th Street when a man clad in a gray jumpsuit and riding an older-model motorcycle opened fire on him for unknown reasons shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2014, according to police.
Coast News
Sheriff investigates stabbing at Encinitas party near candidate’s home
ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Oct. 29 stabbing that occurred outside of an Encinitas home — where a candidate for a local school board race is believed to have hosted a party — and whether alcohol was illegally provided to minors.
Man killed in Miramar Ranch crash
A 63-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.
Young Couple Who Died in Nestor Murder-Suicide ID’d
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a young couple who died last week in a murder-suicide in a Nestor-area apartment. Manuel Valenzuela Jr., 20, shot his girlfriend, 16-year-old Abigail Lopez, inside his rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, then turned the gun on himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway
A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
San Diego Police pursuit ends in crash in Encanto, driver's arrest
A police pursuit that began in San Diego’s Paradise Hills area ended in a crash in Encanto and the driver’s arrest.
Delivery driver turned dognapper arraigned in court
A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California's Public Affairs Office.
Unbelted driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, dies
A male driver lost control of his vehicle and was pronounced dead following a rollover crash in Miramar Ranch North, said San Diego Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Police Update
October 26, 2022 was the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run. Our cadet post assisted some of our officers in a leg of the relay. The cadets and officers enjoyed the beautiful weather in Carlsbad while running with Special Olympics athletes and Carlsbad Fire Fighters, and the FBI. Each year hundreds of Law Enforcement personnel gather to escort the Special Olympics Torch through their community and onto the next agency. This is an incredible opportunity to show support and fundraise for the Special Olympics and Special Olympic athletes. This year the So-Cal run kicked off with Chula Vista PD and ended at Camp Pendleton.
Husband Pleads Guilty in Fatal Stabbing of Rhona Fantone at Lemon Grove Home
A man who fatally stabbed his wife at the couple’s Lemon Grove home pleaded guilty this week to a second-degree murder count. Jay Barcelon, 32, was arrested and charged for the 2021, slaying of Rhona Fantone, 30, at their home on Dain Court. Deputies responded to the home at...
Judge denies lower bail for operators of Mike’s Market in Mountain View
SAN DIEGO — Fourteen defendants caught in an undercover police sting dubbed 'Operation Mike Drop' appeared in court Thursday, most arguing for lower bail. The investigation targeted alleged drug sales and EBT food card fraud at Mikes Market in Mountain View. Prosecutor said the two men operating the store,...
kusi.com
Names released for two teens shot and killed in Natl. City
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Authorities released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot three days before Halloween after a seasonal party in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park, SDPD says
A 59-year-old man was recovering from non-life threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects.
Police ID teens who were fatally shot in National City
National City Police identified the two teens who were gunned down late Friday night on 17th Street.
UPDATE: Pilot dies following plane crash at Montgomery Field
The crash at Montgomery Field happened around 11:50 a.m. Saturday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
'Dirty' Ron McDonald (Michael Gordon) Arrested For Alleged Assault And False Imprisonment
"Dirty" Ron McDonald has been arrested. According to the San Diego Police Department records, FIST Combat promoter and Independent wrestler "Dirty" Ron McDonald (real name Michael Gordon) was arrested on November 2 for alleged false imprisonment with violence and assault with force. Bail is set at $50,000. McDonald recently wrestled...
northcountydailystar.com
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
43-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 15 near Cherokee Point at 3.30 p.m. According to the authorities, a grey Ford truck swerved and weaved and drove down an embankment. The Ford then crashed into a metal guaurdrail on the csnter divider.
