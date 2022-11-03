ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

onscene.tv

Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego

11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Tips Sought in Fatal 2014 Shooting of Vaafuti Togiailua in Golden Hill

Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in determining who fatally shot a man in a Golden Hill-area neighborhood eight years ago. Vaafuti Togiailua, 41, was sitting in a parked car in the 900 block of 26th Street when a man clad in a gray jumpsuit and riding an older-model motorcycle opened fire on him for unknown reasons shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2014, according to police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Young Couple Who Died in Nestor Murder-Suicide ID’d

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a young couple who died last week in a murder-suicide in a Nestor-area apartment. Manuel Valenzuela Jr., 20, shot his girlfriend, 16-year-old Abigail Lopez, inside his rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, then turned the gun on himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway

A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Police Update

October 26, 2022 was the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run. Our cadet post assisted some of our officers in a leg of the relay. The cadets and officers enjoyed the beautiful weather in Carlsbad while running with Special Olympics athletes and Carlsbad Fire Fighters, and the FBI. Each year hundreds of Law Enforcement personnel gather to escort the Special Olympics Torch through their community and onto the next agency. This is an incredible opportunity to show support and fundraise for the Special Olympics and Special Olympic athletes. This year the So-Cal run kicked off with Chula Vista PD and ended at Camp Pendleton.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Names released for two teens shot and killed in Natl. City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Authorities released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot three days before Halloween after a seasonal party in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos

San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
SAN MARCOS, CA

