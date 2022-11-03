Read full article on original website
EVERYONE'S ENEMY ☠️
2d ago
because it's always been nothing but trouble on highland always has been always will be it's to bad it's like that put that's the truth.
Reply
2
Related
Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego
A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
Caltrans Unveils Julian International ‘Dark Sky’ Community Signs
Community leaders and elected officials gathered Friday afternoon to reveal new “Entering Julian” and “International Dark Sky Community” signs that will be installed along State Route 78 and State Route 79, to encourage more stargazers, visitors and shoppers to restaurants and businesses located in the East County town.
eastcountymagazine.org
TIN FISH RESTAURANT CLOSES AT SANTEE LAKES, PADRE DAM ANNOUNCES: DISTRICT ALSO APPROVES RATE HIKES
November 5, 2022 (Santee) -- The Tin Fish at Santee Lakes, open for about a year, is closing this weekend, but why is a mystery. Padre Dam Water District, the agency that controls Santee Lakes, indicated only that a new vender is being selected. Melissa McChesney, spokeswoman for Padre Dam,...
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
43-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 15 near Cherokee Point at 3.30 p.m. According to the authorities, a grey Ford truck swerved and weaved and drove down an embankment. The Ford then crashed into a metal guaurdrail on the csnter divider.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA
You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway
A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Crashes, near misses, dark crosswalk has Point Loma neighbors concerned
SAN DIEGO — People who live in a Point Loma neighborhood are worried about reckless drivers zipping through a crosswalk and a stop sign, causing crashes and close calls. One man who lives there says he's called on the City of San Diego for help but hasn't received a response.
KPBS
San Diego County officials urge caution as trio of viruses hits community
San Diego County's public health officials continued to urge caution Friday as winter approaches and three highly-communicable respiratory viruses remain present in the community. In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is seeing an early spike of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases. Flu cases rose by 1,198...
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
‘Journalism at Risk’: Border reporters highlight dangers of covering crime in Tijuana
"Journalism is at risk because it's not just killings, but it's also harassment, it's attacks and assaults that go against reporters."
News 8 KFMB
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants
A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
NBC San Diego
San Diego Weather Today: Dry Weekend, Then Pacific Storm Moves In
Scattered clouds continued to stream across San Diego County Saturday morning, with tranquil weather on tap for Saturday, but a storm system could bring widespread precipitation starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. Another chilly morning occurred Saturday with lows bottoming out nearly 10 degrees below seasonal norms for...
onscene.tv
Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego
11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
How to Find a Good Real Estate Deal in California?
Searching for the right real estate deal is not easy. You must first find the right area in California that you want to buy in. There are plenty of options, including tons of neighborhoods that you’ve probably never heard of. Don’t let that scare you away from buying a home there. California has a TON of great options for purchasing properties. You can find great real estate deals anywhere, as long as you buy them for the right price. That’s what it’s all about. Bidding wars for properties can ensue. However, with enough consistency, you can find a good deal in a competitive real estate market. Keep searching for ones that make sense for your numbers and you won’t be disappointed.
Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack
DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
thevistapress.com
San Diego Sheriff -Traffic Safety Grant
The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has awarded the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department a $500,000 grant that will fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Impaired driving checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement...
chulavistatoday.com
Wrong-way driver causes collision on southbound I-5 on-ramp in Chula Vista
A male driver heading in the wrong direction on southbound Interstate 5 collided with a female driver on Friday who was entering the freeway on-ramp from E St. in Chula Vista. The female driver of a Volkswagen entered the I-5 on-ramp with her grandmother at approximately 11:25 a.m. when a male driver of a Nissan came out of the vegetation area of the gore point between the E st. off-ramp and the on-ramp, according to OnScene T.V.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 2