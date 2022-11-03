ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Comments / 2

EVERYONE'S ENEMY ☠️
2d ago

because it's always been nothing but trouble on highland always has been always will be it's to bad it's like that put that's the truth.


2
CBS LA

Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego

A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA

You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
LA MESA, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway

A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants

A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather Today: Dry Weekend, Then Pacific Storm Moves In

Scattered clouds continued to stream across San Diego County Saturday morning, with tranquil weather on tap for Saturday, but a storm system could bring widespread precipitation starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. Another chilly morning occurred Saturday with lows bottoming out nearly 10 degrees below seasonal norms for...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego

11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

How to Find a Good Real Estate Deal in California?

Searching for the right real estate deal is not easy. You must first find the right area in California that you want to buy in. There are plenty of options, including tons of neighborhoods that you’ve probably never heard of. Don’t let that scare you away from buying a home there. California has a TON of great options for purchasing properties. You can find great real estate deals anywhere, as long as you buy them for the right price. That’s what it’s all about. Bidding wars for properties can ensue. However, with enough consistency, you can find a good deal in a competitive real estate market. Keep searching for ones that make sense for your numbers and you won’t be disappointed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack

DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
DEL MAR, CA
thevistapress.com

San Diego Sheriff -Traffic Safety Grant

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has awarded the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department a $500,000 grant that will fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Impaired driving checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Wrong-way driver causes collision on southbound I-5 on-ramp in Chula Vista

A male driver heading in the wrong direction on southbound Interstate 5 collided with a female driver on Friday who was entering the freeway on-ramp from E St. in Chula Vista. The female driver of a Volkswagen entered the I-5 on-ramp with her grandmother at approximately 11:25 a.m. when a male driver of a Nissan came out of the vegetation area of the gore point between the E st. off-ramp and the on-ramp, according to OnScene T.V.
CHULA VISTA, CA
