Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD, MCHD team for community carnival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Boots & BBQ Barn Bash
The following information was provided by Children’s of Alabama:. Children’s of Alabama’s Boots & BBQ Barn Bash kicks off on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the event will feature live music from DJ Micaiah, a silent auction and dinner provided by Moe’s Original BBQ located at 701 Springhill Avenue. Guests are encouraged to wear their best pair of cowboy boots and come out to support a great cause for local children suffering from autoimmune disorders. Proceeds from the Boots & BBQ Barn Bash will provide funding for pediatric rheumatologist Dr. Melissa Mannion to hold clinic in Mobile to treat the many children along the Gulf Coast suffering from autoimmune disorders juvenile arthritis, lupus, myositis, scleroderma, and various vasculitides. Admission is $40 per person and includes a BBQ dinner and two drinks.
WALA-TV FOX10
Last weekend for the Greater Gulf State Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good news! Still one weekend left for this years Greater Gulf State Fair! Josh Woods from The Grounds joined us on Studio10 to preview the Fair. Some of this weekends big events include the Elle King concert Friday, November 4 at 7 PM with opener Kameron Marlowe and the Rodeo on Saturday, November 5 at 6 PM and Sunday, November 6 at 2 PM.
WALA-TV FOX10
Community members donate hundreds of pounds of food to FOX10 Food Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already November and the holidays are just around the corner. FOX10 news is joining hands with organizations in the community to make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal this year. The annual food drive began at 7 a.m. and finished around 12 p.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
Bourbon by the Bay 2022
Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction. Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying...
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority
The following information was provided by the Mobile Sports Authority:. Nov 12, 2022 with a 4 PM kickoff at Ladd-Peebles Stadium featuring the Jackson State Tigers (with Head Coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders) hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (with Head Coach Connell Maynor); 5th annual game here. Tickets...
WALA-TV FOX10
Operation Echo Stop plans community carnival Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Operation Echo Stop plans a community carnival this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in downtown Mobile. Operation Echo Stop is the city of Mobile’s plan to curb youth violence. The goal is to bring the community together in a fun way and offer community resources. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: JesseTaylor Perry
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time for another Pepsi Soundstage. JesseTaylor Perry performs “Song of Our Brokenhearts.”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
History Museum of Mobile plans Living History Festival at Colonial Fort Condé
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The History Museum of Mobile’s annual Living History Festival at Colonial Fort Condé will take place downtown on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The original Fort Condé, built by the French in 1723, was essential to colonists defending their post in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The Living History Festival at Fort Condé lets visitors learn and experience what life was like for those who occupied the fort, organizers said.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCHD launches healthcare on wheels
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While many of you are fighting off the flu and other illnesses, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is trying to make it as easy as possible for you to get flu shots and other services. In fact, it’s taking its clinics out into the community on wheels.
WALA-TV FOX10
Caregivers in the Port City attend caregiver college to learn more about dementia
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Caregivers in the Port City had the chance to learn more about dementia. It’s a condition that affects thousands of Alabamians. Infirmary Health teamed up with the South Alabama Regional planning commission to put on Caregiver College, Thursday morning. Many caregivers filled the Hearin-Chandler Auditorium...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022. Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage...
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bankhead Tunnel to close Sunday through Tuesday nights for maintenance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, November 6 through Tuesday, November 8. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Please use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Bridge during this...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County community supporting mother and son who lost everything to tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly four days since Joann Balinsky and her fourteen-year-old son had their lives turned upside down. Last weekend, FOX10 News reported a tornado that devastated Balinsky’s mobile home in Gulf Shores on the Bon Secour River-- leaving she and her son with next to nothing.
WALA-TV FOX10
iHeart Media gives the weekend rundown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media gives the details on some of this weekend’s upcoming events. GREATER GULF STATE FAIR- Thru Sunday, The Grounds, West Mobile. The Fair is back, with the Midway, the KidzWay, Royal Hanneford Circus, pig races, and more! Entertainment on the Grandstand includes Elle King (Fri Nov 4 at 7) and Sister Hazel (Sun Nov 6 at 5pm). The rodeo is set for Sat Nov 5 at 6pm and Sun Nov 6 at 2pm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Master Gardener Greenery Sale at the MBG Holiday Market
What: Master Gardener Greenery Sale at the MBG Holiday Market. When: Fri, Dec 2 (9 am-3 pm) Sat, Dec 3 (9am-Noon) Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive. For best selection: Pre-order online Nov 1-21, 2022 at. Choose pick-up time at check-out: Dec 2 or 3, 9-11 am. Mobile County...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain and storms are likely for Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Winds will turn breezy and we’ll reach the low 80s this afternoon. Rain/storms are likely for tomorrow so that will be back to back Saturdays where you need to stay weather aware. As of this morning, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5, but that could change.
Comments / 0